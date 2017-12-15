Home » News » Carolinas News Notes » Regional: Justice center provides sponsorships
Regional: Justice center provides sponsorships
Updated: December 14, 2017 at 8:05 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Freedom Center for Social Justice has announced that it is sponsoring five members of the LGBTQ community to join center staff when they attend the National LGBTQ Task Force Creating Change Conference in Washington, D.C. from Jan. 24-28.
Interested parties should explain to the center why they want to attend the conference via email at info@fcsj.org using Creating Change in the subject line. The event will be filled with workshops, panels and other informative and enlightening options.
People of Native American/indigenous ancestry are strongly encouraged to apply.
info: fcsj.org.
About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes’ associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.
Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director.
