Regional: Justice center provides sponsorships

Carolinas News Notes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Freedom Center for Social Justice has announced that it is sponsoring five members of the LGBTQ community to join center staff when they attend the National LGBTQ Task Force Creating Change Conference in Washington, D.C. from Jan. 24-28.

Interested parties should explain to the center why they want to attend the conference via email at info@fcsj.org using Creating Change in the subject line. The event will be filled with workshops, panels and other informative and enlightening options.

People of Native American/indigenous ancestry are strongly encouraged to apply.

info: fcsj.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.