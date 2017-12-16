Brandi Seals, transgender woman of color, found dead in Houston

Neighbors reported hearing guns shots but no suspects have been named

HOUSTON, TX — Another transgender woman of color has been murdered, in a year that is already the most deadly on record in the United States.

The body of Brandi Seals, 26, was found outside a home under construction in a Southeastern neighborhood of Houston on Wednesday morning. Neighbors have reported hearing gunshots.

She has been misgendered both by police and in early media reports.

Her aunt, Maria Cheeks, called her “a loving person” and “a beautiful person” and called for justice. Vigils were held this week, both at the site where her body was recovered and in front of Houston City Hall.

So far, no suspects have been named. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

