  • Slider Image 1
loading...
  • Post Icon
  • author

  • QNotes Staff


7 words banned from CDC lexicon because Trump doesn’t know what they mean

The Trump administration erases transgender people yet again
Published: December 17, 2017 in News, Opinion
Updated: December 17, 2017 at 11:39 am
ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor | Comment on this story

Pictured Above: Photo of President Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore, via Flickr.

,” in documents it is working on for next year’s budget In an astounding move, officials at the CDC were told in a Thursday meeting they were not to use certain words, a policy analyst told The Washington Post …

Related: Trump’s censorship of science will kill people

Related Posts

You can support independent, local LGBT media!

Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.


Comments


Post a Comment!