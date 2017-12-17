Trump’s censorship of science will kill people
The words Trump banned the CDC from using include "diversity" and "transgender"Published: December 17, 2017 in News
ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor | Comment on this story
Do you want your medical treatment to be based on science? The Trump administration doesn’t. It banned the top US public health agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC), from …
Related: 7 words banned from CDC’s lexicon because Trump doesn’t know what they mean
Related Posts
You can support independent, local LGBT media!
Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.
Comments