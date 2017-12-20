Former Miss North Carolina USA: Trump ‘eyed me like a piece of meat’

More than a dozen women have accused the president of sexual misconduct or harassment

Pictured Above: Samantha Holvey, who publicly accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, speaks during a news conference hosted by Brave New Films on Dec. 11. James Keivom TNS

By Lavendrick Smith, The Charlotte Observer

A former Miss North Carolina USA who accused President Donald Trump of misconduct during the 2016 presidential election repeated her request Tuesday for Congress to investigate multiple allegations against the president.

In a first-hand account written for NBC News, Samantha Holvey detailed her experience as a contestant in Trump’s former Miss USA pageant in 2006.

Holvey, one of more than a dozen women who have accused Trump of prior misconduct or harassment, said the now-president seemed to only care about her appearance when she introduced herself to him in 2006.

“He eyed me like a piece of meat,” Holvey wrote in an editorial to NBC News. “I was shocked and disgusted. I have never felt so objectified. I left the meet-and-greet hoping that this would be my one and only encounter with him.”

She goes on to write that Trump walked backstage at the pageant when contestants, including herself, were getting dressed. It’s a story she has told multiple times, and she called Trump’s presence backstage “inappropriate.”

“It was like he wanted to exert his dominance and power,” she wrote. “I could feel his eyes on me immediately, and I was glad I at least had a robe on.”

Holvey initially went public with her story in the final weeks of the presidential election, joining a running list of women who allege misconduct from Trump. At the time, she told CNN that Trump would go into the dressing room and inspect the contestants.

“He would step in front of each girl and look you over from head to toe like we were just meat, we were just sexual objects, that we were not people,” Holvey said.

Last week, Holvey appeared on “Megyn Kelly Today” with two other women who accuse Trump of sexual misconduct. Samantha Leeds accuses Trump of groping her on a plane in the 1970s, while Rachel Crooks said the president kissed her while she was a receptionist at Trump Tower in 2005.

On the show, the women told Megyn Kelly they’d like to see an investigation into the allegations against Trump.

“I would like to see that he’s not Teflon,” Leeds told Kelly.

The trio of women are featured in a video called, “16 Women and Donald Trump,” which documents various allegations against Trump. The president has repeatedly denied the allegations.

“The people of this country, at a decisive election, supported President Trump, and we feel like these allegations have been answered through that process,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters last week.

Holvey believes an investigation into Trump’s conduct is necessary, especially in a time where the #MeToo movement has brought the reckoning of other powerful men.

“Because if our senators and representatives choose to stay quiet, if they choose not to investigate Trump’s history of sexual misconduct, then they will be the ones saying that his behavior is ultimately OK,” she wrote to NBC News. “And trust me, it is not.”

This article was originally published by The Charlotte Observer.

