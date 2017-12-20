LGBTQ New Year’s Eve events in Charlotte
Updated: December 20, 2017 at 10:07 pm
It is time to say goodbye to 2017 and hello to the new year. LGBTQ bars and clubs are opening their doors to the community, so you can celebrate in style with your fabulous peers as you watch the ball drop and ring in 2018.
Have a fun and safe night!
Bar Argon
4544 South Blvd., Ste. H
8 p.m.
Dance the night away and the new year in with DJ DropBear. Entry fee is $10, $5 for members. More information is available online.
barargon.com.
Boulevard 1820
1820 South Blvd., #106
8:30 p.m.
Enjoy drag and dinner and still have time left to go to another bar, club or friend’s house. Drag queens Buff Faye, Lilli Frost and Tia Douglas will perform. More information is available online.
boulevard1820.net.
The Bar at 316
316 Rensselaer Ave.
11 p.m.
Drag queens Buff Faye, Lilli Frost and Tia Douglas will perform. There will be a champagne toast and ball drop at midnight. More information is available online.
bar316.com.
Chasers
3217 The Plaza
9 p.m.
Music will be provided by DJ Maestro, and go-go boys will dance for your entertainment. There will also be a champagne toast at midnight. $10 cover at the door. More information is available online.
chaserscharlotte.club.
About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.
