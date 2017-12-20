LGBTQ New Year’s Eve events in Charlotte

Happy New Year!

Pictured Above: Say goodbye to 2017 and hello to 2018 with fellow members of the LGBTQ community in Charlotte.

It is time to say goodbye to 2017 and hello to the new year. LGBTQ bars and clubs are opening their doors to the community, so you can celebrate in style with your fabulous peers as you watch the ball drop and ring in 2018.

Have a fun and safe night!

Bar Argon

4544 South Blvd., Ste. H

8 p.m.

Dance the night away and the new year in with DJ DropBear. Entry fee is $10, $5 for members. More information is available online.

barargon.com.

Boulevard 1820

1820 South Blvd., #106

8:30 p.m.

Enjoy drag and dinner and still have time left to go to another bar, club or friend’s house. Drag queens Buff Faye, Lilli Frost and Tia Douglas will perform. More information is available online.

boulevard1820.net.

The Bar at 316

316 Rensselaer Ave.

11 p.m.

Drag queens Buff Faye, Lilli Frost and Tia Douglas will perform. There will be a champagne toast and ball drop at midnight. More information is available online.

bar316.com.

Chasers

3217 The Plaza

9 p.m.

Music will be provided by DJ Maestro, and go-go boys will dance for your entertainment. There will also be a champagne toast at midnight. $10 cover at the door. More information is available online.

chaserscharlotte.club.

