Transgender woman who recently relocated from North Carolina dies in a Michigan house fire

Pictured Above: A transgender woman has died in a fire in Michigan, shortly after moving from North Carolina.

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A transgender woman who had recently moved to Southeast Michigan from North Carolina died in a fire in the converted garage where she was living. She is the lone victim.

The fire started in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and officials say it took about two hours to get it under control. When asked by reporters if the fire was suspicious, they said they were unsure and that it could take days to find out what caused it.

A nearby home was not damaged and two individuals inside were able to get out safely.

The trans woman’s identity has so far not been released, but she is said to have worked as a computer programmer and reportedly did not have any family in the area. According to WHMI, authorities identified the victim as being mid-twenties and white, while also misgendering her.

Michigan State Police Lieutenant Jeremy Brewer said that early investigations have turned up no signs of foul play but added that the investigation is in its early stages.

2017 has been the deadliest year on record for transgender people known to have been killed in America.

