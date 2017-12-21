Gay crackdown continues in Indonesia despite court ruling
The ruling took many by surprisePublished: December 21, 2017 in News
ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor | Comment on this story
Activists in Indonesia are warily celebrating the Constitutional Court’s narrow rejection last week of a conservative group’s petition to ban gay and extramarital sex. The surprising 5-4 verdict in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation came during a long anti-LGBT crackdown that began in January 2016.
Related Posts
You can support independent, local LGBT media!
Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.
Comments