Comic Girl Coffee will open its doors on Christmas Day for ‘Queermas’ event

Merry Queermas to All!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Comic Girl Coffee, at 516 E. 5th St., Charlotte, is opening its doors on Christmas to host the LGBTQ community for an event called “Queermas: Chosen Family Day.”

Comic Girl Coffee was opened by transgender activist, musician and writer Lara Americo this year, after a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Americo said she was inspired to create the space in part because the city is still without an LGBTQ community center.

So it is fitting that Comic Girl Coffee would be open to offer community gathering during the holidays, as the Facebook event description notes.

“We are opening the space for queer (LGBTQ+) and other marginalized people who don’t have a place to go on Christmas,” it reads. “It is too common for marginalized people to be discarded by their families because of discrimination. We have to come together and provide love and support to fill that void.”

Food and drinks will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring some as well to share if they feel so inclined. The event will take place from 4-10 p.m.

