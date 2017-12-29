Queer Music in 2017

Some of the best bops, jams, and bangers of the great year for music

In 2017, a lot of the focus was on the news of the day, whatever was happening in Washington or the infinite struggles facing the queer community worldwide in places like Chechnya. Some days, it felt overwhelming to deal with the deluge of bad news lighting up your screen every few minutes.

One of the few highlights of the year was how great music was across genres. Particularly for queer and allied artists, music in 2017 was an act of resistance. The songs in this playlist are by and for queer people, expressing identity, love, struggle and desire. As a year like this one comes to a close, give a listen to some of the best things that flourished in a dark year.

Artist/Song

Shea Couleé – “Feeling So”

Kim Petras – “I Don’t Want It At All”

Blame the Youth – “Galaxy”

Kehlani “Honey”

Mary Lambert – “Lay Your Head Down”

Tash Sultana – “Gemini”

Hayley Kiyoko – “Feelings”

Brockhampton – “Queer”

Against Me! – “First High of the Morning”

Frank Ocean – “Chanel”

Halsey & Lauren Jauregui – “ Strangers”

Scissor Sisters & MDNR – “Swerlk”

MUNA – “I Know a Place” (MNEK Remix)

Wrabel – “The Village”

Ah-Mer-Ah-Su – “Meg Ryan”

Leland – “Mattress”

Adore Delano – “Pretty Boys Cry”

Kelala – “LMK”

To listen to the playlist, visit spoti.fi/2pawXQg.

