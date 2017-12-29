Triad: GBO nets top ranking

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Greensboro, N.C. netted the Human Rights Campaign’s highest score of all cities in the Carolinas in its Municipal Equality Index.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Human Rights Campaign has given the City of Greensboro the highest score in its Municipal Equality Index among all cities in North Carolina and South Carolina, the Guilford Green Foundation reported.

Greensboro got perfect scores in three out of five categories: Municipal Services, Law Enforcement and Relationship with the LGBTQ Community. Greensboro scored points for the city leadership’s commitment to fully include the LGBTQ community and to advocate for full equality.

In other news, the foundation will host its Green Queen Bingo — Who Dunnit Bingo on Jan. 12, 6 p.m., at the Elm Street Center, 203 S. Elm St.

The evening begins with cabaret at 6 p.m., hall door opening at 6:30 p.m. and game show starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15/advance, $20/at the door and $12/student with ID.

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

