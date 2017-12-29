Triangle: Duke Student, Bear Gathering, Church Welcome

Carolinas News Notes

Duke student receives fellowship

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University Law School student Kinjal Patel has received a two-year Skadden Fellowship to provide legal assistance to low-income LGBTQ and HIV-affected residents of Staten Island, N.Y., the Duke Law news center reported. She was one of 29 nationwide to receive this honor.

Patel will join Staten Island Legal Services in offering representation to clients in areas like health-related legal issues, government benefits, name and gender-marker changes, housing, immigration, family law, and discrimination. Her work will include targeted outreach to low-income and vulnerable clients through information sessions at social service agencies and on-site legal clinics among other initiatives, Duke Law added.

Prior to law school, Patel worked with domestic and violence victims and HIV-affected individuals. She has also held summer jobs as a legal intern, served in a leadership role with Duke Law’s Coalition Against Gender Violence and as a volunteer at the Durham Crisis Response Center.

info: law.duke.edu.

Bears to gather

CARY, N.C. — Raleigh NC Bears will host a pizza gathering of the bears on Dec. 30, 7 p.m., at Your Pie, 685 Cary Towne Blvd.

Members are asked to bring a friend.

info: groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/RaleighNCBears.

Church welcomes new year

DURHAM, N.C. — Imani Metropolitan Community Church will hold its Watch Night Service on Dec. 31, 10:30 p.m., at 3602 C-View St.

Additionally, the church will hold its annual congregational meeting on Jan. 7 following worship service which begins at 10 a.m. Up for discussion are new board of directors members and budget for 2018.

In other news, Imani will begin its Economic Empowerment Ministry, a 12-month birthday challenge. Its success depends upon individuals being asked to give a dollar amount equal to their age on or by the last Sunday of the month in which they were born. Participants can even wear the month’s celebration color and enjoy cake after service. At the end of the year the month that raised the most money will be celebrated. January’s color will be red.

info: imanimcc.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

