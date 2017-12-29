Western: Brewery Opens, Lez Bowl, PFLAG BBQ

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: L.A. McCrae has opened up Black Star Line Brewing and is the first African-American queer woman to do so in Western North Carolina. Photo Credit: Facebook

Black, queer-owned brewery opens

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — An African-American queer woman has opened Black Star Line Brewing, located at 131 3rd Ave. W., and becomes the first one to do so in Western North Carolina.

L.A. McCrae opened Black Star Line in mid-November with a vision “to build a movement that creates opportunities for marginalized, disenfranchised people in the Asheville area for empowerment and liberation through collective economics.”

The entrepreneur has even opened her doors to organizations as a venue at which to champion and support the community and provide a safe space in which to do so.

McCrae told The Citizen-Times that original brewers were African. “We’re going back to what our people, what people with melanin, like,” she shared. She also added, “Our brewery is a chance to change that narrative and create space for women, people of color, queer folks, and other folks with marginalized social identities. It is the spot that is truly for us and by us.”

McCrae’s activist nature began in grade school where she staged a sit-in to demand equal pay for the lunch lady and custodian, as well as input on the menu from students. Her education took her to the University of Tennessee where she majored in African studies and political science, afterward receiving her Masters’ from Wesley Theological Seminary, along with a post-graduate certificate from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

info: blackstarlinebrewing.com. citizen-times.com.

Lez group set to bowl

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Asheville Lesbian Social Club Meetup will head to the lanes at Sky Lanes, 1477 Patton Ave., on Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m.

Sign in and shoe rental begins at 6 p.m.

Participants are invited to bring a friend. And, bowling will continue on the fourth Friday of every month, organizers said.

For more information, call Betty at 828-273-2531 prior to the event.

info: bit.ly/2BAHRQP.

PFLAG to meet

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The Hendersonville Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays will hold its 2018 Kick Off and BBQ fundraiser on Jan.8, 6:30 p.m., at 1898 Waverly Inn, 783 N. Main St.

Join friends and supporters for a full barbecue dinner with smoked side dishes. Beer and wine will be available for an additional fee.

A $20 contribution is requested for adults and $10 for students and children, payable at the door.

An RSVP is requested due to meeting room size constraints. Email jerry.298@gmail.com to reserve a seat. The event is open to the public.

info: facebook.com/pflaghendersonville.

