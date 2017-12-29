South Carolina: Story collection project begins

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The Alliance for Full Acceptance is collecting stories from the LGBTQ community.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Alliance for Full Acceptance will embark on a new project entitled “LGBTQ Stories” in 2018.

The initiative’s goal is to secure recorded videos of LGBTQ community members who are willing to share their stories with the public. Alliance volunteers will go out into the community to facilitate this project.

The videos will help create visibility and personalize the things that LGBTQ individuals experience on a daily basis, the organization shared. They are seeking volunteers to participate in the project that will capture historically the views and lives of those whom they tape.

Story themes can center on but are not limited to coming out, relationships with family, life in South Carolina versus places where one has lived, as well as involvement in the community.

Email info@affa-sc.org to express interest.

In other news, the organization is conducting a survey to capture members’ ideas on meeting topics for 2018, including selection of speakers and events. Visit bit.ly/2psBAFy to join in.

info: affa-sc.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.