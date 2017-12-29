Regional: NCAAN nets Elton John grant

Carolinas News Notes

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina AIDS Action Network (NCAAN) has received a grant of $75,000 from the Elton John AIDS Foundation to support NCAAN’s advocacy work in 2018.

The monies will be used to inform policy debates on HIV and HIV-related issues and reduce stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS and communities most affected by HIV, especially gay and bisexual men, youth and communities of color.

“We are thankful for the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s continued support of the important work we do in North Carolina,” said Lee Storrow, executive director of NCAAN.

“Through their support, we will continue to invest in the leadership of individuals living with HIV and grow a strong and powerful movement.”

“We are honored to support the NC AIDS Action Network’s work in 2018,” said Scott Campbell, executive director of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. “NCAAN has a long track record of advocacy success in North Carolina, and they are an important leader across the South when it comes to HIV treatment and prevention advocacy.”

info: ncaan.org.

