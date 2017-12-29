Quick Hits 12.29.17

Beyond the Carolinas

The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California issued a nationwide preliminary injunction halting Trump’s transgender military ban while it is challenged in the courts. With the Dec. 22 ruling, there are now four preliminary injunctions issued by federal courts across the country — the first was issued in Doe v. Trump on Oct. 30. Plaintiffs in Stockman v. Trump include Equality California and individual current and aspiring transgender service members — represented by the National Center for Lesbian Rights, GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders and Latham & Watkins LLP. California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra successfully petitioned to intervene in the suit as a plaintiff on behalf of the state and was represented at oral argument on Dec. 12.

info: eqca.org. glad.org. nclrights.org.

Teams of women and girls from around the world are to meet for sporting events and activities from Jan. 22-29, 2018 during the 27th annual Kelly McGillis Classic International Women’s & Girls’ Flag Football Championship. McGillis starred in “Top Gun” and “Witness.” She also resides in North Carolina.

info: iwffa.com.

The Maine Juvenile Justice Advisory Group released a long-awaited assessment on Long Creek Youth Development Center, Maine’s juvenile prison. GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders and other youth advocates have pushed for the independent assessment and for critical reforms in response to escalating concerns that youth are not safe at Long Creek, particularly following the November 2016 suicide of a transgender youth detained at the facility.

info: glad.org.

Soulforce made available its “Across the Divide: A How-To for Having Tough Conversations with Conservative Evangelical Christians” guide in time for the holiday season. It is available for download online.

info: soulforce.org.

People living with HIV/AIDS turn to their doctors for education and to seek treatment. However, there is still a huge disconnect between physicians and their patients living with HIV/AIDS, according to a new report, “Talking to Your Doctor About Symptoms” from Napo Pharmaceuticals, which surveyed 350 people living with HIV / AIDS and found that a change is needed in the way doctors ask patients about symptoms, especially when it comes to diarrhea.

info: bit.ly/2oirnuH.

Software platform Emmy has teamed up with Bespoke Surgical, a gay men’s health and wellness practice, to accompany patients home following their ambulatory procedures.

info: getemmy.com.

In the last two years, following the Obergefell v. Hodges landmark marriage ruling in 2015, LGBTQ organizations have undergone a shift in priorities and investments. While the year after the Obergefell decision was focused on pursuing broad pro-LGBTQ legislation, the 2016 elections required quickly adjusting organizational priorities to fight back as LGBTQ equality fell under relentless attack. Despite the rapidly shifting political landscape, new data analysis released by the Movement Advancement Project shows increased investments in LGBTQ organizations, perhaps as donors seek opportunities to respond to the new political climate. The 2017 National Movement Report provides a comprehensive and standardized look at LGBTQ movement’s finances for fiscal year 2016 across 39 major LGBTQ advocacy organizations. LGBTQ organizations reported an 11 percent increase in revenue, including a 16 percent growth in individual donor revenue from 2015 to 2016. Cumulatively, the 39 participating organizations had a total 2016 revenue of $230.1 million. This report provides the first analysis of data for the year following the historic Obergefell ruling, as well as budget projections for 2017.

info: lgbtmap.org.

GLAAD released its second annual Spanish-language media report “Still Invisible,” which analyzed the LGBTQ characters in primetime scripted television airing in the U.S. between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017.

info: glaad.org.

Out & About Nashville has launched its sister publication, Out & About Puerto Vallarta, with the premiere issue rolling out in January 2018, Press Pass Q reported. Its website is now live.

info: outandaboutpv.com.

Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, a national Catholic ministry of justice for LGBTQ individuals, has responded to a statement made by interfaith leaders denying the existence of transgender experience. Four Catholic bishops have signed the statement.

info: newwaysministry.org.

San Diego LGBT Pride announced that due to the success of this year’s Pride event, it was able to donate $104,182 of its proceeds back to 51 LGBTQ-serving organizations.

info: sdpride.org.

Southerners on New Ground have announced that they are hiring a development coordinator to support its Free From Fear campaigns, organizational structure and membership across the South. Applications are due on Jan. 31, 2018 via email to hiring@southernersonnewground.org.

info: southernersonewground.org.

The Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project, a first-of-its-kind program housed at Transgender Law Center and made possible by a Open Societies Foundation, launched with an accompanying 20-minute documentary and opportunities for community members to get involved.

info: transgenderlawcenter.org.

The Movement Advancement Project, the Public Rights/Private Conscience Project at Columbia Law School, and SAGE released a new report, “Dignity Denied: Religious Exemptions and LGBT Elder Services.” The report highlights the ways in which LGBTQ elders are harmed by a growing number of laws and policies aimed at exempting religious organizations and individuals from following non-discrimination and civil rights laws and policies.

info: lgbtmap.org.

Press Pass Q reported that The Washington Blade has been snubbed by the White House and its press secretary during televised news conferences.

info: presspassq.blogspot.com.

Unifor recognized Ontario lawmakers’ move to proclaim Nov. 20 the Transgender Day of Remembrance as an important move for human rights, and urged politicians in other jurisdictions to follow suit.

info: unifor.org.

A new study by the Williams Institute finds that 27 percent (or 796,000) of California’s youth, ages 12 to 17, are viewed as gender non-conforming by their peers at school. In addition, the study assessed differences in mental health among gender non-conforming youth and gender conforming youth in the state and found no significant difference in the rates of lifetime suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts between the two groups. However, gender non-conforming adolescents were more than twice as likely to have experienced psychological distress in the past year, the institute shared.

info: williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu.

The Black AIDS Institute reported that African-Americans are at a particularly high risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections and that structural, community and individual interventions can make a difference.

info: blackaids.org.

The Human Rights Campaign urged the Bermuda Gov. John Rankin to veto legislation passed by the Bermuda Parliament repealing marriage equality. If the measure becomes law, the British overseas territory will become the first territory in the world to take away the right of same-sex couples to marry. Under the guise of passing domestic partnership benefits, the bill seeks to strip same-sex Bermudan couples of the right to marry. The effort is being led by the Progressive Labour Party, which took power in July. In a letter to senators, the Bermuda Tourism Authority warned of consequences for the tourism industry if the measure becomes law, citing economic fallout over anti-LGBTQ measures in North Carolina and Indiana.

info: hrc.org.

Annise Parker has become the leader of the Victory Fund and the Victory Institute.

info: thedailybeast.com.

The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers announced that it has adopted a resolution, “Resolution Against Discriminatory Practices In The Placement Of Foster Care & Adoption,” supporting the equal treatment of all qualified parents — regardless of gender or sexual orientation — throughout the process of placing children in foster care or adoption. The Academy had become increasingly concerned that discrimination had crept into a number of states, in the form of “religious exemption laws,” that allow individuals and organizations to negatively target potential parents and to engage in prejudicial behavior based upon their own personal beliefs, the organization said.

info: aaml.org.

Southerners on New Ground, marking its 25th anniversary in 2018, will hold its Queer South Revival 2018 from Feb. 22-25 in Highlands, N.C. Space is limited and preference will be given to active members and/or longer-term political family. The organization also has released its 2017 End of the Year Report.

info: southernersonnewground.org.

The Georgia Voice reported that the U.S. Supreme Court announced that it would not review the case of Jameka Evans, “Jameka Evans, the Georgia woman who claims she was harassed in the workplace and fired from her security officer position at Georgia Regional Hospital in Savannah because she is a lesbian and wears her hair in an androgynous style.”

info: thegavoice.com.

More than 150 U.S. mayors, under the umbrella of Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination, have opposed religious exemptions that allow sexual orientation-based discrimination, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

info: philly.com.

A study by the Pew Research Foundation reports that gay men earn more than their straight coworkers.

info: gaypopbuzz.com.

