Mike Pence swears in Doug Jones as Alabama’s new senator with his gay son by his side

Expert level side-eye

Pictured Above: Doug Jones is sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence, while his gay son, Carson Jones, looks on.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Democrat Doug Jones was sworn in on Wednesday as Alabama’s newest senator by Vice President Mike Pence, and he had his gay son by his side.

Carson Jones shared a photograph on Instagram of the moment. In the picture, he appears to be staring down Pence, who has a long track record of going after the LGBTQ community.

He included the hashtag #nocaptionneeded.

Jones beat out Republican candidate Roy Moore for the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Moore, who has been accussed of sexually assaulting underage girls, received President Donald Trump’s endorsement, but it wasn’t enough.

Moore advertised himself as the “homophobe in chief” and made a video after the election in which he refused to concede defeat, and once again took the opportunity to go after the LGBTQ community.

He also posted an article from The Advocate in which Carson Jones confirmed that he was gay to his Facebook page. It was later deleted, but was read by most as an attempt to rile up his conservative supporters against the young man.

Video of the swearing-in follows.

