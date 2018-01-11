Conservatives want you to think this Chelsea Handler tweet about Lindsey Graham is homophobic

Nice try

Another day, another insincere explosion of faux outrage.

Today’s supposed villain is Chelsea Handler, who is facing criticism for a tweet about South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Handler was responding to Graham’s presence, and groveling behavior, at President Trump’s “bipartisan meeting” on immigration, as liberals and moderates attempt to convince the administration not to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

The Trump administration announced plans to end the program, which allows immigrants brought to the United States illegally as minors a reprieve from deportation, back in September. Trump is refusing to reconsider unless he gets his much talked about wall along the Southern border.

Graham, who has been one of the few Republicans willing to criticize the president at times, praised Trump in a series of tweets after the meeting.

Handler joked (reminder, she’s a comedian) that he must be getting blackmailed by a gay sex tape and asked, “Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?”

Graham, who has never been married, has long faced rumors that he is a closeted gay or bisexual man.

Holy, fuck fuck. I just the video of trumps bipartisan “meeting” yesterday. Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of dick sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 11, 2018

Now conservatives are jumping on the tweet as proof that Handler, who has made no secret of her love for the LGBTQ community, is supposedly “homophobic.” Check out the faux outrage from Republican strategist Chris Barron, as well as writers Harry Khachatrian (Daily Wire) and Paul Joseph Watson (InfoWars).

Just reported this explicitly anti-gay tweet. Odds on twitter doing something? Less than zero. If a conservative said this they would be suspended immediately. https://t.co/DqBodymPV8 — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) January 11, 2018

Apparently homophobic slurs are ok as long as they’re against a Republican https://t.co/JLHMChWswO pic.twitter.com/9l3ubnSl9I — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 11, 2018

Why does the left still think vile misogyny and homophobia is still acceptable, so long as it's aimed at conservatives? 🤔 https://t.co/PhSKnpsdHN — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 11, 2018

Nice try at making people ignore the nuance here, guys, but no.

Handler’s tweet is not homophobic, it is anti-homophobe.

Graham has voted against marriage equality and against gay adoptions, and he is a member of a party that is still, as the Trump administration shows, largely anti-LGBTQ.

Handler knows, like the rest of us do, that if Graham actually were gay or bi he would be embarrassed by that fact getting exposed. That is not a reflection of her feeling negatively against queer people, it’s just a reflection of the fact that Graham is himself anti-LGBTQ.

Not to mention, what politician would welcome a leaked sex tape, gay, straight, or otherwise? It’s not a good look in a society that is still as driven by shame and puritanical impulses.

This is nothing more than the right’s attempt to take aim at a liberal celebrity, while concern trolling “on behalf of” the LGBTQ community.

They shouldn’t expect it to work. Even people gullible enough to read InfoWars might have enough sense to see through this charade.

At the very least, we know we aren’t buying it.

