Most Russians see gay sex as ‘reprehensible,’ poll says
Even the younger generations are overwhelmingly anti-gayPublished: January 13, 2018 in News
ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor | Comment on this story
More than 80 percent of Russians consider gay sex “reprehensible,” showing a massive spike in LGBT intolerance over the past two decades, according to a new poll. A Levada Center survey released Thursday showed that 83 percent of Russians thought gay sex was “always reprehensible” or “almost always reprehensible,” with little distinction between the opinions of…
Related Posts
You can support independent, local LGBT media!
Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.
Comments