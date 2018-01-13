Most Russians see gay sex as ‘reprehensible,’ poll says

Click on the reader below to see the full digital print edition, including the latest news and updates from our advertisers.

For our annual year’s retrospective, we named Rev. William Barber II as our Person of the Year for his stand on equality and social justice issues and have a feature on his life and works. We also have other year-end features such as top stories, queer music and coming out stories, as well as one on some organizations who are moving forward with their initiatives into the new year. We also have current local, regional, national and global news and interesting features along with compelling commentary.

