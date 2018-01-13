LGBTQ News Quick Hits

Beyond The Carolinas

Gay Pop Buzz reported that Indian Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil has announced that he is taking part in the opening of the Delhi International Queer Theatre and Film Festival and is building an LGBTQ support center on the royal grounds. Gohil’s coming out was met with controversy, and his family disowned him. He is considered to be the first openly gay prince. He speaks up for LGBTQ individuals in his country through his public image and platform.

Zach Wahls, an LGBTQ activist known for defending his two lesbian coupled mothers’ and same-sex marriage via a viral video, has announced his candidacy for the Iowa state Senate seeking the 37th District Senate seat currently held by retiring Democrat Bob Dvorsky. “‘It’s been difficult watching Republicans hollow out Iowa’s social foundation,’ Wahls told the Iowa City Press-Citizen… .’To me, it seems like we’re really at a crossroads between a situation where it’s every man, woman and child for him or herself and getting back to the morals that have defined this state,’” The Huffington Post reported.

The remaining stakes of Grinder LLC have been acquired by Kunlun Group Limited. Joel Simkhai, the CEO and founder of Grindr, will exit the company, and Yahui Zhou, the chairman of the board of Grindr, will serve as the interim CEO. Additionally, Grindr’s current vice-chairman Wei Zhou has been named as executive vice-chairman and CFO, and former Facebook and Instagram veteran Scott Chen will join Grindr as CTO. These appointments were effective on Jan. 5.

Dr. Kimberly Acquaviva’s new book, “LGBTQ-Inclusive Hospice & Palliative Care,” has won the Book of the Year Award in the Palliative Care/Hospice Category sponsored by the American Journal of Nursing. It is published by Harrington Park Press.

Producer Ryan Murphy’s “Pose” has been ordered to series at FX with a history-making LGBTQ cast. The 1980s dance musical stars Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek and Charlayne Woodard. The series also “features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles as well as the largest recurring LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted TV series. The series features five transgender actors in series regular roles: MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. Each of them are playing authentic transgender characters,” The Hollywood Reporter shared.

CenterLink, the Community of LGBT Centers, has announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors. The new appointments are Modesto Tico Valle, CEO of Center on Halsted (Chicago, Ill.), and Deborah Pollock, executive director of The GLBT Center of Colorado (Denver, Colo.). The addition of Valle and Pollock expands the board to 17 directors which also include: co-chair, Cece Cox,CEO, Resource Center, Dallas, Texas; co-Chair, Paul Moore, program officer, David Bohnett Foundation, Los Angeles, Calif.; treasurer, Marvin Webb, director of finance and administration, Funders for LGBTQ Issues, New York, N.Y.; secretary, Stacie Walls-Beegle, CEO, LGBT Life Center, Norfolk, Va.; and board members Chris Bartlett, executive director, William Way LGBT Community Center, Philadelphia, Pa.; Robert Boo, CEO, Pride Center at Equality Park, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Linda Elliott, executive director (retired), one n ten, Phoenix, Ariz.; Lorri L. Jean, CEO, Los Angeles LGBT Center, Los Angeles, Calif.; David Kilmnick, CEO, The LGBT Network, Bay Shore, N.Y.; Michelle Kristel, partner, McCormack + Kristel, New York, N.Y.; Lorraine Langlois, CEO, Metro Wellness & Community Centers, St. Petersburg, Fla.; Jay Maddock, executive director, Out Front Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo, Mich.; Clarence Patton, director and developer, The Pipeline Project, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Gautam Raghavan, consultant, GR Strategic, LLC, Washington, D.C.; and Glennda Testone, executive director, The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center, New York, N.Y.

The Washington Blade published an opinion piece on the four ways LGBTQ individuals can stop Donald Trump. In short they are: research LGBTQ history, get angry about the administration’s policies on LGBTQ rights which a majority of Americans oppose and take a stand against the policies, be supportive of friends and the community, and “be the change that we seek.”

A new play, “Speed Queen, The Joe Carstairs Troy: Sex, Speed and High Society,” will be brought to the stage from March 7-24 at Dixon Place in New York, N.Y. It is based upon cross-dressing butch billionaire Betty “Joe” Carstairs, the heir to the Standard Oil fortune. The piece is a “sensual, intoxicating #LGBTQ play that uncovers deep truths about the moments that define us, the women who shape us, and the ache of love that can last a lifetime,” the company shared. The play includes immersive lesbian films, songs, dances, special effects and intimate portraits of gay Pride pioneer Carstairs’ girlfriends: Marlene Dietrich, Tallulah Bankhead, Greta Garbo, Mabel Mercer, Billie Holiday and Dolly Wilde. Carstairs loved engineering, speed, and stiff competition and broke the world speed record for motorboat racing in 1926. But above all, Carstairs loved women. Phoebe Legere, a musical and performance art virtuoso, brings the kinky billionaire to life in the solo show. In addition, Legere portrays several of Carstair’s movie star lovers including Tallulah Bankhead, Marlene Dietrich, Garbo and Mabel Mercer. At the height of her fame, Carstairs “sailed away from the glare of publicity.” She entertained the Jet Set on her own, private, lesbian Island in the Bahamas.

Seven New York City high school students reported on stories that impact their community as part of a CBS journalism workshop called “Eye On the Future,” CBS News reported.

TIME’S UP, a movement started by women in the entertainment industry, announced the launch of the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund. The fund is one of a series of TIME’S UP’s ongoing commitments to combat the “systemic power imbalances that have prohibited many women, especially women of color, from being safe and reaching their full potential in the workplace,” the organization said. “Earning a living should not come at the cost of anyone’s safety, dignity or morale,” said Shonda Rhimes. “Every person should get to work in an environment free from abuse, assault and discrimination. It’s well past time to change the culture of the environment where most of us spend the majority of our day — the workplace. Fifty-one percent of our population is female, over 30 percent of our population is of color. Those are important, vital, economically powerfully voices that need to be heard at every level. TIME’S UP is working to make sure the people walking the corridors of power within the workplace and in politics truly reflect the full mix of America — the real America that looks like and includes all of us. Look, this isn’t going to be easy but it is right. And fighting for what is right can seem hard. But letting what is wrong become normal is not easier — it is just more shameful.”

Gay comedian Jay Malsky protested the Donald Trump robot at Disney World.

Geeks and gamers rejoice! Long-lost video game Caper in the Castro, considered the first LGBTQ computer game, has re-emerged on the Internet Archive for anyone to play, Motherboard reported. Its primary character is lesbian private detective Tracker McDyke. Castro was coded by developer CM Ralph and spread through early message board systems, known as BBS boards. It was released at “CharityWare” and Ralph asked those who played the game to contribute to an AIDS charity. It can now be found at archive.org/details/hypercard_caper-in-the-castro.

In an exclusive, Deadline Hollywood reported that “in the first deal for a film premiering at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, HBO Documentary Films has acquired U.S. TV rights to “Believer,” a Don Argott-directed documentary that follows Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds as he investigates how the Mormon Church treats its LGBTQ members and how policies of the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints that essentially shun same-sex marriage factors into a skyrocketing suicide rate among teens in Utah during the past decade.”

“Bryson Rand: The Floating Bridge,” on exhibit at Artsy and presented by Zeit Contemporary Art to Feb. 23, showcases a selection of photographs by Bryson Rand from 2014 to 2016. This online exhibition takes its title from the book “Chasing Horses” by Yukio Mishima, from a passage where a man is about to die and recites a poem about crossing from the living world into heaven by a floating bridge. The thread of the selection of photographs is the attempt to access a world that is out of reach and give it visual form: “I don’t know if I think of this other realm as ‘Heaven’ or even a place necessarily. I think of it more as energy,” the artist explains. Rand uses the histories of gay people over the last 50 years as a working material because of the mark they have left in his identity. Nevertheless, “it feels almost impossible to put my understanding (or lack thereof) into words. But by making photographs with other gay men, and in spaces that hold an important place in my personal history and those of the broader gay communities, I can get closer to describing this other realm,” he added.

A 10-year-old drag queen, Amazing in the body of Desmond Napoles, shared tips and advice for other young LGBTQ individuals.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo granted a rare pardon to Lorena Borjas, a transgender Latina woman and well-known advocate who has helped countless transgender women like herself survive trafficking and other abusive situations. Borjas was at high risk of deportation due to old convictions from when she herself was being trafficked, and this pardon “will allow her to pursue immigration relief,” the Transgender Law Center stated. The center represented Borjas in her appeal. “With this pardon granted, I will no longer have to go to sleep at night, worrying that I will be deported back to a country that is no longer home,” said Borjas. “I will be able to live my life without stress and fear of immigration, and I will be able to continue doing the work I do and help more vulnerable transgender women.”

The Williams Institute has released its 2017 data overview of its research which yielded “some of the most groundbreaking, impactful and downright surprising findings to come out of the Williams Institute in the past year,” they said. Subjects include: percentage of adults who identify as LGBTQ by state; individuals who identify as transgender; healthcare disparities; discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations; stigmas and discrimination against LGBTQ individuals which can hurt the economy; economic inequality; LGBTQ immigrants; and HIV criminalization in California.

In a tentative agreement, AT&T wireless has extended gender identity protections to its employees.

