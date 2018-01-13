Regional: LGBTQ groups to meet across North Carolina

Group gatherings dot the map

STATEWIDE — A number of groups are hosting meetings, gatherings and other activities during January. Here is a list of those, along with date, time, location and a brief summary. Those who are not a member of any of these groups can seek to be so. qnotes does not have any authority to approve memberships.

Lesbian Bikers Coalition will take to the road for its Wind Blow on Jan. 13, 10 a.m., beginning at Ride Now Powersports Concord, 254 Concord Pkwy. S., in Concord, N.C., for a ride to Lexington BBQ restaurant, 100 Smokehouse Ln., in Lexington, N.C. Proof of bike issuance will need to be given to the organizer at the time of the ride. Ride is facilitated in staggered formation.

info: meetup.com/Lesbian-Bikers-Coaltion.

Charlotte Lesbian Kindred Spirits will meet on Jan. 13, 11 a.m., at Julia’s Cafe & Books, 1122 N. Wendover Rd., in Charlotte, N.C. for their first coffee social of the year.

info: meetup.com/Lesbian-Kindred-Spirits.

Lake Norman LGBTQ Women’s Group will have “dinner in good company” on Jan. 13, 7 p.m., at eeZ Fushion Sushi, 16925 Birkdale Commons Pky., Huntersville, N.C.

info: meetup.com/Lake-Norman-LGBTQ-Womens-Group.

Concord Gay and Lesbian Social Networking Group will meet on Jan. 14, 12 p.m., at Sacred Grove Retreat, 15750 Collie Rd., Gold Hill, N.C., in Gold Hill, N.C. for an Otter Dance Community Day Gathering. Other dates for this series are Feb. 4 and March 11.

info: meetup.com/Concord-Lesbian-Social-Networking-Meetup.

Charlotte Bisexuals Social and Support Group will meet on Jan. 19, 7 p.m., at Crave Dessert Bar, 500 W. 5th St., Suite 120, in Charlotte, N.C. Topics of discussion will be future events and ideas for programming, as well as meeting new members.

info: meetup.com/Charlotte-Bisexuals-Social-and-Support-Group.

The Asheville Lesbian Social Club will hold its first women’s dance of the year on Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m., at Club Eleven on Grove, 11 Grove St., in Asheville, N.C. DJ Esella will spin. Snacks and filtered water will be provided, as well as a cash bar. Free admission to Scandals is available with a stamp from the bartender. Cost of admission is $10. Other dates for the year are April 21, July 21 and Oct. 20.

info: meetup.com/Asheville-Social-Club.

Charlotte Diversity Meetup Group will meet on Jan. 21, 4 p.m., at Three Spirits Brewery, 5046 Old Pineville Rd., in Charlotte, N.C. for a meet and greet gathering and to discuss the group’s vision and purpose, as well as its future event plans.

info: meetup.com/Charlotte-Diversity.

LGBT Women’s Professional Networking will host a GAYme night on Jan. 27, 6 p.m., at a lounge at a member’s apartment complex. RSVPs required.

info: meetup.com/LGBT-Womens-Professional-Networking.

Asheville Lesbian Social Club will hold its monthly topical exploration event, Conscious Conversations, on Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m., at Earthfare, Community Room, 66 Westgate Pky., in Asheville, N.C. The topic for its March 2 meeting is “Life is Temporary” and ask “So where are you stuck?”.

info: meetup.com/Asheville-Social-Club.

