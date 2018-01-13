Western: Seniors slate 2018 dates

Carolina News Notes

Seniors slate 2018 dates

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Asheville Lesbian Seniors group have announced that they will participate in the 1st Anniversary Women’s March on Asheville on Jan. 20, 11 a.m., commencing at Roger McGuire Green, Court Plaza, and then proceed to Charlotte St. and circle around onto Biltmore Ave. The processional will end at the Vance Monument.

T-shirts are being sold to benefit Planned Parenthood. Ordering and pick-up instructions are available online.

To volunteer, visit signup.com/go/ZtOjLxo.

Then later that evening, the group will meet up with the Asheville Lesbian Social Club at its women’s dance at 7:30 p.m., at Eleven on Grove, 11 Grove St., to listen to music and dance the night away with tunes spun by DJ Esella, as well as enjoy fellowship. Admission is $10 and includes snacks and filtered water. A cash bar is also available. Music requests, including title and artist name, can be sent by Jan. 14 to esellat@yahoo.com. For those who wish to head downstairs to Scandals after the dance, simply ask the bartender for a hand stamp.

The group has also announced their 2018 brunch schedule for the third Sunday of the month at a variety of locations in the High Country area. Those include: January, no brunch; Feb. 18, Native Kitchen, 204 Whitson Ave., Swannanoa; March 18, 1 p.m., Avenue M, 791 Merrimon Ave., Asheville; April 15, 1 p.m., Bonefish Grill, 105 C River Hills Rd.; May 20, 12 p.m., Roux in the Hilton at Biltmore Park, Biltmore Park Town Square, 43 Town Square Blvd., Asheville; June 17, 1 p.m., TBA; July 15, 1 p.m., Seasons in Flat Rock, 87 Lily Pad Ln., Flat Rock; Aug. 19, 1 p.m., Native Kitchen, 204 Whitson Ave., Swannanoa; Sept. 16, 1 p.m., Avenue M, 791 Merrimon Ave., Asheville; Oct. 21, 1 p.m., Post 25, 2155 Hendersonville Rd., Arden; Nov. 18, 12 p.m., Roux in the Hilton at Biltmore Park, Biltmore Park Town Square, 43 Town Square Blvd., Asheville; and December, no brunch.

info: groups.google.com/group/asheville

lesbianseniors. squareup.com/store/WomensMarchOnAsheville.

