Triangle: LGBT Center of Raleigh announces events

Pictured Above: The LGBT Center of Raleigh joined in the NAACP's annual HKonJ march. Photo by Jake Gellar-Goad.

RALEIGH/DURHAM, N.C. — The LGBT Center of Raleigh, 324 S. Harrington St., has announced several events that will be happening across the Triangle during January.

On Jan. 21, 12:30 a.m., the Crape Myrtle Festival Drag Brunch will be held at Five Star Chinese Restaurant and Bar, 511 W. Hargett St., in Raleigh, N.C.

Join Michelle Michaels, Jayden James Starr, Jada J, Jamie Monroe and Ebony Summers who will be on the dance floor. Music will be provided by DJ Fred Livingston. Doors open at 11:30 p.m.

Tickets are available with a contribution online at co.clickandpledge.com.

Then later that day at 3 p.m., enjoy Vox Virorum Men’s Chorus concert, “The Universal Language of Arts,” at First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St., in Durham, N.C. The chorus will also hold auditions on Jan. 30, 6 p.m., at the church.

The chorus explores the commonalities of musical expression across the globe featuring choral works in Latin, Italian, Korean, Russian and Arabic.

“In a world that too often sees unfamiliar groups of people as the ‘other’ or the ‘enemy,’ we forget that different nations, religions, races, and even genders do not conform to one way of thinking,” the chorus shared.

Guest soloist will be Lesley Curtis. The concert will be directed by Jeremy Nabors, accompanied by Deborah Coclanis.

Admission is free, however, a $10 contribution is suggested.

info: lgbtcenterofraleigh.com. crapemyrtlefest.org. facebook.com/voxvirorummenschorus.

