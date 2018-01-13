Triad: UNCG LGBTQ History Grant, Drag Bingo, Allan Carr Doc Screening

Carolina News Notes

Libraries awarded endowment grant to document LGBTQ history

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro UNCG University Libraries has been awarded a National Endowment for the Humanities Common Heritage Grant to document the LGBTQ history in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad region. The grant will enable University Libraries to collaborate with the Guilford Green Foundation to organize outreach opportunities for the LGBTQ community where participants can submit personal items for digitization and description, creating digital content chronicling the history of the population.

“PRIDE! Of the Community: Documenting LGBTQ+ History in the Triad” will be the first large-scale initiative to document the LGBTQ history. Given the unique cultural climate of North Carolina historically and presently, it is anticipated that contemporary materials will reflect political themes, especially in relation to the recent discord over North Carolina Amendment 1, House Bill 2, and House Bill 780. Additionally, with more than 20 institutions of higher education in the area, there will be documents and artifacts relating to LGBTQ student groups, including representation from three HBCUs.

“The LGBTQ+ community has shaped the cultural and physical landscape of our area. We need to document their contributions to tell the complete story of Greensboro,” said UNCG University Libraries Manuscripts Archivist and Project Director Jennifer Motszko.

“An important part of this grant will be the ability to let the LGBTQ+ community tell it’s own story in its own way,” said Guilford Green Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Ruppe. “Programming will include both a historical lecture and a panel discussion given by members of the LGBTQ+ community.” These events will be open to the public and will provide an educational opportunity for the Greensboro community to learn about and understand another aspect of the local history.

University Libraries will purchase equipment to be used in the digitization lab at UNCG, and the award will cover the cost of scanners and computers, a student coordinator position and public programming. Digitized content will be placed into UNCG’s open-access digital collections repository and the Digital Public Library of America.

“Upon completion of the project, the equipment will be used in UNCG’s digitization lab and made available to community partners, such as local libraries, museums and community groups on a checkout basis for their own events,” said UNCG University Libraries Special Collections Technician Stacey Krim. “Given the significant historical contributions from the Triad area to the LGBTQ+ community, we feel it is critical to preserve the diverse heritage.”

info: library.uncg.edu. guilfordgreenfoundation.org. neh.gov.

Who dunnit bingo solves mystery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford Green Foundation and Green Queen Bingo will hold its “Who Dunnit?” murder mystery event on Jan. 12, 7 p.m., at The Elm Street Center, 203 S. Elm St. Hey, what’s your aliBINGO?

Tickets are $15/advance, $20/at the door and $12/student with ID.

A Custom Jewelers Cabaret opens the evening’s program at 6 p.m. and doors open to the hall at 6:30 p.m.

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

‘Carr’ movie screening upcoming

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Out at the Movies Winston-Salem will screen “The Fabulous Allan Carr” on Jan. 13, 7 p.m., at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, ACE Theatre Complex, 1533 S. Main St.

The film is a documentary from filmmaker Jeffrey Schwarz (“I am Divine” and “Tab Hunter Confidential”) and details the story of the flamboyant Hollywood producer, Allan Carr, famous for producing “Grease,” “Can’t Stop the Music,” “La Cage Aux Folles” and the notorious 1989 Academy Awards.

Tickets are $8 and are available in the lobby beginning at 6:15 p.m. or by calling 336-918-0902. Cash, checks and credit/debit cards are accepted for payment.

info: outatthemovieswinstonston.org.

