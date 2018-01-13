Eastern: Drag brunch approaches
ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor | Comment on this story
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County AIDS Service Organization (PiCASO) Drag Brunch will be held on Jan. 14, 11:30 a.m., at The Scullery, 431 Evans St.
Cost is $10 and includes a buffet and tea or water. Specialty drinks are available at an additional cost.
A $10 contribution is also requested at the door and reservations are encouraged as the event often is sold out in advance. Call Scullery at call 252-321-1550 to reserve a table.
info: picaso.org.
Related Posts
You can support independent, local LGBT media!
Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.
About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes’ associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.
Lainey Millen is QNotes’ associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.
Comments