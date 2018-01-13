Eastern: Drag brunch approaches

Carolina News Notes

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County AIDS Service Organization (PiCASO) Drag Brunch will be held on Jan. 14, 11:30 a.m., at The Scullery, 431 Evans St.

Cost is $10 and includes a buffet and tea or water. Specialty drinks are available at an additional cost.

A $10 contribution is also requested at the door and reservations are encouraged as the event often is sold out in advance. Call Scullery at call 252-321-1550 to reserve a table.

info: picaso.org.

