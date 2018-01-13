Charlotte: Drag Benefit, Women’s March, MCC Pastoral Candidate

Carolina News Notes

Lopez benefit slated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Sisters Helping Sisters! benefit for Angela Lopez will be held on Jan. 21, 11 p.m., at Chasers, 3217 The Plaza.

Miss Charlotte Entertainer of the Year 2108 Lilli Frost will serve as hostess for the event that will feature a cast of divas.

Lopez has been undergoing serious medical issues over the past three months, has had to surrender her apartment and is living with friends. She is also unemployed.

Underneath the face of Lopez is 38-year-old Carlos Capps who has brought the drag legend to the stage.

For those who wish to perform, contact Tiffany Storm at 704-339-0500.

info: chaserscharlotte.club.

Women to march again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The One Year Anniversary of the Women’s March on Charlotte, Remarchable Women, will be held on Jan. 20, 12 p.m., beginning at First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th St., and ending at Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St.

A speakers forum is slated from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at First Ward Park.

The event is sponsored by Charlotte Women’s March. It is being held as an entree to the 2018 Women’s March, #PowerToThePolls, which is being held in Las Vegas, Nev. on Jan. 21.

Organizers shared that the “March unites our communities and continues to empower grassroots change. We will work peacefully to send a bold message to our elected leaders that women’s rights are human rights.” It will follow the principals of non-violence as espoused by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and is devoted to uniting a diverse and inclusive group of individuals.

No sticks or posts can be used for signs and participants should only carry fanny packs or very small backpacks. Children are welcomed and are brought at the discretion of their parents. Pets are also invited to participate but asked to stay at the rear of the march route with their pet parents who will take charge of cleaning up after them.

The Organizing Committee for the Charlotte Women’s March invites Charlotte-based organizations focused on civil, religious, racial justice, sexual orientation and women’s rights to partner with the march. Email march organizers at charlottewomensmarch@gmail.com to express interest in participating in Remarchable Women and to learn more about how organizations can benefit from participation. Additionally, volunteers are needed. Email the organizers to learn more.

Contributions are requested to help defray the costs of the march. These can be monetary in nature or by way of services and supplies. Visit the website to find out what is needed and how to donate.

Registration is available online.

Other marches across the Carolinas and contact information are: Women’s Rally on Raleigh 2018, Jan. 20, 9 a.m., Halifax Mall, 16 W. Jones St., Raleigh, N.C., womensmarch

onraleigh@gmail.com and Triad Women’s March On the Polls, Jan. 20, 12 p.m., Corpening Plaza, 231 1st St. W., Winston-Salem, N.C., wswomensmarch@gmail.com.

info: charlottewomensmarch.org.

powertothepolls.com.

Church welcomes pastoral candidate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Metropolitan Community Church of Charlotte, 7121 Orr Rd., will welcome pastoral candidate Rev. Todd Goewey on Jan. 20, 12 p.m., for an indoor meet-and-greet and picnic.

Earlier that day, he will preach at morning worship at 10:45 a.m.

Immediately following services, a special congregational meeting will be held to vote on the new pastor.

info: mymcccharlotte.org.

