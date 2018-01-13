All Stars Season 3: Take the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ DQ Quiz

The upcoming third season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is scheduled to premiere Jan. 25, 2018

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3” starts this month on Thursday, Jan. 25 on VH1. Nine of the 10 contestants have been announced, bringing back some of our all-time favorites. Who will the mystery contestant be? Who will be your favorite? Who will be chosen for the Drag Race Hall of Fame?

To get you primed and ready for “All Stars,” take this drag queen quiz about the Season 3 cast and get ready to sashay the runway!

1. What “All Stars” contestant competed in Season 2 and popped back up in Season 3 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race?”

A. Milk

B. BenDeLaCreme

C. Morgan McMichaels

D. Shangela

E. Thorgy Thor

2. What “All Stars” contestant fooled viewers with iconic Madonna looks while doing a commercial for MDNA skin care line?

A. Morgan McMichaels

B. Milk

C. Shangela

D. Kennedy Davenport

E. Aja

3. Who deserves at least some credit for the past well-known phrases “Bitch, I am from Chicago!” and “You will speak when I’m done!”?

A. Morgan McMichaels

B. Trixie Mattel

C. Chi Chi DeVayne

D. Kennedy Davenport

E. Aja

4. Known better after leaving “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” she has one of the most unique brands and a popular web show — and she has what it takes to be in Top 3. Who is she?

A. Trixie Mattel

B. BenDeLaCreme

C. Shangela

D. Kennedy Davenport

E. Thorgy Thor

5. What “All Stars 3” drag race queen is quoted saying: “Treat everyone you meet with respect on your way to the top, because you may need their help on the way down…and please wear deodorant and have good breath while working in nightlife.”?

A. Milk

B. BenDeLaCreme

C. Morgan McMichaels

D. Shangela

E. Thorgy Thor

6. Lady Gaga said this “This girl — she’s gonna keep surprising you” about what “Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars 3” contestant?

A. Chi Chi DeVayne

B. BenDeLaCreme

C. Morgan McMichaels

D. Kennedy Davenport

E. Aja

7. What “All Stars 3” contestant actually beat “All Stars 1” winner Chad Michaels for the first California Entertainer of the Year pageant in 2010?

A. Trixie Mattel

B. BenDeLaCreme

C. Shangela

D. Kennedy Davenport

E. Thorgy Thor

8. In 2011, what “All Stars 3” queen was in the music video “S&M” by singer Rihanna?

A. Morgan McMichaels

B. Trixie Mattel

C. Chi Chi DeVayne

D. Kennedy Davenport

E. Aja

9. What drag queen sarcastically responded to another queen by saying: “You’re perfect. You’re beautiful. You look like Linda Evangelista. You’re a model.”?

A. Chi Chi DeVayne

B. BenDeLaCreme

C. Morgan McMichaels

D. Kennedy Davenport

E. Aja

10. There are tons of rumors on the Internet. Who do you think will be the surprise 10th contestant for “All Stars Season 3?”

A. Victoria “Porkchop” Parker

B. Nina Bonina Brown

C. Bebe Zahara Benet

D. Other

E. No idea

DRAG TIP: Use a flash when you take selfies with your favorite drag queens.

Answers: 1. D / 2. B / 3. A / 4. A / 5. E / 6. E / 7. C / 8. A / 9. E / 10. ?

— Buff Faye calls the Queen City home and has two shitzus (plus she loves to raise money for charities). Find her at your favorite bars and hotspots. Plus don’t forget her monthly Friday & Saturday night shows, Sunday drag brunch and regular Friday night party bus. Learn more at AllBuff.com. Follow on Twitter @BuffFaye

SHOUT OUTS: Come out to Bar at 316 to watch “All Stars Season 3” for the viewing party on Thursday, Jan. 25.

