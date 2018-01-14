Can Chelsea Manning run for U.S. Senate?
The former U.S. soldier was convicted of sharing classified government documents with WikileaksPublished: January 14, 2018 in News
Updated: January 14, 2018 at 1:47 am
Chelsea Manning, the former U.S. soldier who was convicted of sharing classified government documents with Wikileaks, has filed to run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland. Manning, 30, is planning to run …
