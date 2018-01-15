Transgender children’s book outrages conservative group
A conservative advocacy group is rallying its supporters against Scholastic for publishing a popular children’s book about transgender kids. One Million Moms, a self-dubbed “pro-family” group of the American Family Association, called on its website last week for Scholastic to discontinue publishing George, a chapter book intended for kids in grades 3 to 7 and written…
