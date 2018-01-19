Marc Maron: Watching ‘Call Me By Your Name’ made me “probably 4 percent more gay”

The movie will be part of the Reel Out Charlotte film festival

Marc Maron revealed on his latest podcast, “WTF with Marc Maron,” that he watched the much buzzed about “Call Me By Your Name” and it had quite an impact.

The film has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, and will be screened in Charlotte on Jan. 20, at the Regal Cinemas Manor Twin, 609 Providence Rd., Charlotte, and during the Reel Out Charlotte film festival, running between May 16-20, at Camp North End, 1824 Statesville Ave.

During the introduction to his interview with actor and “Drunk History” creator Derek Waters, he mentioned watching award season screeners, including “Call Me by Your Name,” of which he said:

What did I watch? Is it “Call Me by Your Name?” Is that the name of it? It’s “Call me by Your Name?” Is that the exact title? Cause I watched that. What a beautiful, poetic movie. Just a stunning movie. And I got to say, I think after watching it, I’m probably four percent more gay than I was before. I think I hovered around, you know, 11, 12 percent gay, and now I’m like 16, 17 percent gay. And it’s gonna stick, after watching that movie. But don’t be afraid of it. It’s an opening. It’s not something scary. You probably need to be a little more gay. There’s some dudes out there that could be a little more gay. It would be nice. You know, sometimes you need a little balance. Just see what happens to you when you watch that movie, and what exactly are your feelings around the peach scene. No spoilers, but let me know. Let me know how the peach scene works for you in “Call Me by Your Name.” And the acting was tremendous on all parts.

If you want more insight into that particular infamous scene, watch the movie’s costar, Timothy Chalamet, discuss it below.

