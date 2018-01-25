Was Elevation Church’s Steven Furtick applauding Flip Benham’s anti-LGBTQ tirade at CMS board meeting?

This would provide further proof that the megachurch is anti-LGBTQ

Pictured Above: Flip Benham speaking against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board's plan to offer LGBTQ student protections. The man behind his right shoulder looks to be Elevation Church pastor Steven Furtick.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Steven Furtick, the charismatic leader of the Matthews-based multi-site Elevation Church, who has made national headlines for his extravagant lifestyle appears to have attended the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board meeting on Tuesday night.

A man who is either Furtick or his doppelganger can be see sitting behind the podium, holding a sign advocating for the board to vote against LGBTQ student protections. During Flip Benham’s anti-LGBTQ speech, which ended in his rushing the dais and being led out by security, the man can be seen applauding.

He can be seen on the left side, just over Benham’s right shoulder in the video below.

Benham criticized the board for not starting the meeting with a public prayer and the pledge of allegiance, as the Charlotte City Council meetings begin, and accused one board member of being a “pervert.”

“You can’t make a moral wrong a civil right,” Benham yelled. “To be black is not sin, to be Chinese is not sin, to be a Jew is not sin, to be handicapped is not sin. But homosexual sodomy is sin, and it separates our kids from God.”

The school board voted 7-2 to add the protections.

“Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will acknowledge and support multiculturalism and by intentionally incorporating appreciate the value of diversity throughout the curriculum, instruction, and staff professional development,” the policy reads.

Benham also tried shouting down Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles as she addressed the crowd at the Women’s March earlier this month, without much success as the crowd quickly enveloped him and started a chant of, “Let her speak!” Lyles thanked the crowd and said she felt their support and was not afraid.

Previously, Benham appeared among other so-called “faith leaders” alongside Senate candidate and alleged child molester Roy Moore to talk up his candidacy, that ultimately failed. In the process, Benham encouraged speculation on his own past.

“I’ve gotta just tell you, media, if you had to go back, if I had to go back 40 year and look back at my past, I would be in serious trouble,” Benham said. “And I don’t have an opportunity to face my accusers or anything like that? But so long as they can just make the accusation, get it out there, then all of a sudden my character is completely impinged.”

Elevation Church’s Anti-LGBTQ history

Elevation Church was recently included on a list of the top 100 megachurches in the country, noting that none of them are LGBTQ-affirming and that most are led by white men, as is the case with Elevation. The list was put together by Church Clarity, an organization that reports on churches’ LGBTQ policies and rates them based on their level of clarity.

The church drew controversy with its mission to send 1,000 volunteers from its congregation into Charlotte area schools in 2012.

In 2009, Ted Haggard was invited to speak at Elevation Church, following his sex scandal with a gay male prostitute. The church set up a Frequently Asked Questions section on its site about the talk, where it assured congregants, “We’re not endorsing homosexuality.” It also said they were not going to condemn Haggard “for what he’s done.”

At the event, Furtick called all sex outside of marriage sin. He further lumped consensual gay sex with other “sins,” like adultery and drunkeness.

Both Elevation Church and Furtick have failed to return emails and voicemails from qnotes attempting to gain confirmation that the man in question applauding Benham’s hate is in fact the church’s pastor. This story will be updated if those requests for comment are ever returned.

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.