S(no)w better way to spend the winter

In a season of freak snow storms and temperature fluctuations by the hour, here are a variety of activities for LGBTQ folks to enjoy, stay active and have fun

Charlotte Front Runners & Walkers

For those who are less inclined to stay active but don’t enjoy organized sports, Charlotte Front Runners and Walkers is here for you! Twice a week, the Charlotte Front Runners hosts runs/walks together. On Monday, the group meets at the Dowd YMCA (400 E Morehead St) back porch at 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday, they meet at The Mayobird (1531 East Blvd) at 9 a.m.. Both groups will enjoy a run together and afterward, head out for a meal as a group. You can learn more information at charlottefrontrunners.com.

Charlotte Nude Yoga

For the adventurous yogi, Charlotte Nude Yoga offers yoga classes for men in the Charlotte region who are open and accepting of all body types and sexualities. To learn more and find out the next location/date, you can subscribe to their newsletter at charlottenudeyoga.com.

Charlotte Roller Girls

The Charlotte Roller Girls is the premier Queen City organization for women who want to express their physicality through skating. Offering competitive skating, group camaraderie, and fantastic purple tank tops, this group of women is an affirming, exciting place to express yourself. Their most recent meet and greet has already passed, but you can keep up to date with upcoming events at facebook.com/CharlotteRollerGirls.

Charlotte Royals: Rugby

One of the most popular teams in Charlotte is Charlotte Royals Rugby. An LGBTQ affirming group for gay rugby players, they are an active group in the community and in their own games. Their peak season is typically fall, but you can keep up to date with activities via their Facebook at facebook.com/CharlotteRoyalsRFC.

Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte

An option for those who like to exercise their vocal chords instead of playing sports is the Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte. This longstanding organization is currently accepting new members at their weekly rehearsals at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Learn more at gmccharlotte.org.

Southern Country Charlotte

Southern Country Charlotte is a local group dedicated to country and western music with a supportive environment for LGBTQ folks. Southern Country Charlotte offers opportunities to have fun, let loose, and learn a few new dances at their monthly gatherings. If you want to join them at their next dance, follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/southerncountrycharlotte.

Stonewall Charlotte

Early Winter, Stonewall Charlotte’s annual seasons for Volleyball, Dodgeball, and Bowling kick off early in the new year, offering a chance for LGBTQ folks to be together and participate in physical activities and sports. This year, Bowling kicks off on Feb. 5. Dodgeball had a kick off on Jan. 21. Volleyball will begin in February or March (final date TBD). Though registration is already closed, you can find more information about participating in queer sports with Stonewall at stonewallcharlotte.leagueapps.com.

One World Dragon Boat

A relatively newer physical activity is the One World Dragon Boat water sport. With origins from thousands of years in the past in China, the sport focuses its directive on teamwork and physical activity as a unit. Their upcoming Poolside Practices are on January 27 and February 3 at 9:00 AM with information about location available to their members on their website at oneworlddragonboat.org.

Volunteering

For those of us who are less physically active or sports-inclined, a great way to be a part of the community during the cold season is to get involved with your local LGBTQ organization. Here are a few organizations that are always looking for new, engaged volunteers:

Charlotte Black Gay Pride (charlotteblackgaypride.org/volunteer.html)

Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce (clgbtcc.org/forms/volunteer)

Charlotte Pride (charlottepride.org/volunteers)

Equality NC (equalitync.org/action/volunteer)

LGBT Center of Raleigh (lgbtcenterofraleigh.com/get-involved/volunteering.html)

LGBTQ Center of Durham (lgbtqcenterofdurham.org/how-you-can-help.html)

MeckPAC (meckpac.org/volunteer)

NC Pride (ncpride.org/pride/library/forms/mailing-list.shtml)

Time Out Youth (timeoutyouth.org/content/volunteer)

Transcend Charlotte (email: riseabove@transcendcharlotte.org)

Organizations to Keep an Eye Out For

(Leagues or Auditions to Open Later in the Year):

Charlotte Rainbowlers (charlotterainbwlers.com/home)

NC Softball League (ncsoftball.org)

One Voice Chorus Charlotte (onevoicechorus.com)

Queen City Tennis (qctc.org)

Triangle Rainbow Bowling League (trianglerainbowbowling.org)

Triangle Tennis Club (triangletennisclub.com)

