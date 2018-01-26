North Carolina ski resorts make for the perfect winter getaway

These spots are ideal for a day trip or for longer stays on the slopes

As we move through the dead of winter, ski resorts are in full swing. Skiers, snowboarders and tubers looking to hit the slopes have several options throughout North Carolina competing for their recreation dollars.

Here is what you need to know if you’re looking to take off for a day, a weekend, or a longer getaway.

Appalachian Ski Mountain

940 Ski Mountain Rd., Blowing Rock

828-295-7828

appskimtn.com.

Appalachian Ski Mountain offers skiing, snowboarding, tubing and ice skating. It featuring 12 trails, the longest run of which stretches a half mile. The mountain has a 4,000-feet peak elevation, a base elevation of 3,635 feet and a vertical drop of 365 feet. There are three terrain parks with dozens of rails and boxes.

The season runs through March 25. Lodging is available at the mountain, as well as at a variety of offsite hotels with ski-and-stay discount rates. The lodge includes amenities such as a dining facility, a game room, a ski shop and a gift shop. There is also a nursery onsite for those needing childcare.

Those looking for a deal can ski or ride for only $10 on the first Sunday of each month, from 7:30-10 p.m.

Beech Mountain Resort

1007 Beech Mountain Pkwy., Beech Mountain

800-438-2093

beechmountainresort.com.

Beech Mountain Resort also offers skiing, snowboarding, tubing and ice skating. It features 14 trails, with one terrain park, for a total of 95 skiable acres. The peak elevation is 4,000 feet, with a base elevation of 4,675 feet and a vertical drop of 830 feet.

The lodge offers dining and drinking options. A nursery is available for children six months to three years of age. The Beech Tree Bar & Grille is also available for lunch and dinner dining. The Beech Mountain Brewing Co. offers a variety of craft beers.

Cataloochee Ski Area

1080 Ski Lodge Rd., Maggie Valley

828-926-0285

cataloochee.com.

Cataloochee Ski Area offers skiing, snowboarding and tubing. There are 18 trails, with an elevation of 5,400 feet and a vertical drop of 740 feet. The season runs through late March.

A rentals and accessories shop, Cataloochee Ski & Sports, is available for those who need to get supplies before hitting the slopes. Lodging options are available nearby and can be found online.

Sapphire Valley Ski Resort

127 Cherokee Trail, Sapphire

828-743-7663

skisapphirevalley.com.

Sapphire Valley Ski Resort offers skiing, snowboarding, tubing and a zipline. The resort features a 1,600-foot main run with a vertical drop of 200 feet, as well as a smaller beginner’s run. A restaurant is available at the lodge.

Lodging is available onsite, and those who stay at the resort and their guests receive full amenity privileges, including access to a recreation center, pools, hot tubs, sauna, fitness center, workout room, mini-golf, massage therapy and more, as well as 25 percent off the public ski rate.

Sugar Mountain Resort

1009 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain

828-898-4521

skisugar.com.

Sugar Mountain Resort offers skiing, snowboarding, tubing, snowshoeing and ice skating. The mountain features 21 trails, with 125 acres of skiable terrain, including one terrain park. Base Elevation is 4,100 feet, with a summit elevation of 5,300 feet and a vertical drop of 1,200 feet.

Lodging can be found near the mountain, with deals available for those visiting the resort, and can be found online. Child care is also available for those with little ones in tow.

Wolf Ridge Ski Resort

578 Valley View Cir., Mars Hill

800.817.4111

skiwolfridgenc.com.

Wolf Ridge Ski Resort offers skiing, snowboarding and tubing. Wolf Ridge features 15 runs, including a terrain park and an average base depth of 50 inches of snow.

Lodging is available onsite. Anyone who stays in the townhomes on offer will get discounted skiing and snowboarding rates. The resort is open through mid-March.

About the author: Jeff Taylor