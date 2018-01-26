Triad: Foundation ED, Church Study, Film Screening, Scholarship Apps

Carolinas News Notes

Foundation announces new leader

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford Green Foundation has announced that Jennifer Ruppe has been hired as its new executive director, effective Jan. 1.

“Jennifer is the right choice for Guilford Green Foundation. She has a diverse background in non-profit management, a proven skill set and track record, and a passion for serving the LGBTQIA community, said Board Member Evelyn Day.

“I am honored to serve as the executive director of Guilford Green Foundation. The foundation has served the LGBTQIA community for 20 years and has had a significant influence on the inclusion and acceptance of the LGBTQIA community residents in Greensboro. We’ve seen many positive changes in the past 20 years, but there is still significant work to be done to advance equality and inclusion for the LGBTIA community in our community,” Ruppe shared.

She plans to spend the next few months listening to foundation volunteers, leaders, donors and other stakeholders, followed by working on a strategic plan with the board.

“I want to re-engage inactive donors. I want to engage a broader section of our community, to make sure we are responsive to the needs of our entire LGBTQIA community,” Ruppe said. “This is our 20th year. I think we have a great opportunity to chart the course for our future while we celebrate our successes.”

A bachelor’s and master’s graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Ruppe has spent her professional career working for non-profits across the Triad including Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont and the United Way chapters serving Forsyth County and Greater Greensboro.

Ruppe, who was brought up in Shelby, N.C., is married to Becky Hale. They have three dogs and a cat.

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

Church takes on relationships

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Metropolitan Community Church of Winston-Salem, 4105 Patsy Dr., will hold a new study beginning on Jan. 27, 11 a.m., entitled “Relationships Matter.”

The study is open to everyone as it is not just focused on partnerships. Contact the church staff for more details.

The church’s Winter Ball slated for Feb. 10 has now been changed to a game night at 7 p.m. at the church. Enjoy food, prizes and fun while enjoying camarderie.

In other news, Rev. Jon M. Hamby will be at the church from 5:30-8 p.m. to pray with congregants, give a blessing and apply ashes in observance of the lenten season. Participants can stop by at any time during the times stated.

info: mccwschurch.com.

‘Rebels’ screening upcoming

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — OUT at the Movies Winston-Salem will screen “Rebels on Pointe” on Feb. 11, 2 p.m., at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts ACE Theatre Complex, 1533 S. Main St.

Filmmaker Bobbi Jo Hart reveals the history (and current lives) of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo — the all-male, drag ballet company founded over 40 years ago on the heels of New York’s Stonewall riots.

The screening will be immediately followed by a Q&A with members of Les Ballets Trackadero de Monte Carlo. Following the Q&A, a reception for the troupe will be held at Vintage Sofa Bar, 1001 Burke St.

Tickets are $8 and are available in the lobby beginning at 1:15 p.m. or by calling Rex Welton at 336-918-0902. Cash, checks and credit/debit cards are accepted for payment.

In other news, the 2018 OUT at the Movies International LGBT Film Festival will return from Oct. 4-9 at a number of venues across the city and organizers are now accepting sponsorships. Levels begin at $100 and include festival tickets and other perks, as well as two tickets to each of the OUT at the Movies series screenings. Visit the website for more details.

info: outatthemovieswinstonston.org.

Scholarship apps open

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays Greensboro has announced that its annual Carter Stroupe Memorial Scholarship season is open to applicants.

The program, which is open to LGBTQ or allied residents of Guilford, Rockingham, Randolph or Alamance Counties, provides up to $1,000 which is to be used toward educational expenses.

An application and required materials must be postmarked by March 16 to be considered. Included in the packet should be a signed and completed scholarship application; a high school or GED transcript sent by applicant’s school and/or most recent college or university transcript; two letters of reference from individuals outside the applicant’s family; and a signed and completed release form. Parents or guardians must sign if applicant is under 18. Visit bit.ly/2rvnowy to download materials.

info: pflaggreensboro.org.

