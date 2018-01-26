Triangle: SAGE Dance, Fabufest

Carolinas News Notes

SAGE dances for Valentine’s

RALEIGH, N.C. — SAGE Raleigh will hold its annual Valentine’s Day dance on Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., at St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church, 622 Maywood Ave.

Singles, couples and groups will gather for fun, food, dancing and more. DJ Joseph will spin favorite tunes.

A suggested $10 contribution, payable at the door, is appreciated.

SAGE Raleigh will also take in a movie showing of “Bent” on Jan. 30, 7 p.m., at Cary Theatre, 122 E. Chatham St., Cary, N.C., and a live production of “The Normal Heart” on Feb. 4, 2 p.m., at Burning Coal Theatre, 224 Polk St., in Raleigh. Contact the group for more details and to RSVP.

info: lgbtcenterofraleigh.com/sage-raleigh.

Youth gear up for Fabufest

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — iNSIDEoUT will hold its annual overnight Fabufest retreat from Feb. 10-11 for LGBTQ and allied youth ages 12-19. The theme this year is Power.

During the event, participants will engage in workshops, games and other fun activities as they learn more about the community, as well as meet other youth from the area. Discussion will center on related topics such as oppression, activism and spreading power through knowledge, organizers shared.

Registration deadline is Feb. 1. Visit insideout180.org/fabufest2018 to sign up.

In other news, the organization was able to meet its end-of-year fundraising campaign goal. In fact, not only did it meet the $2,500 target, it exceeded it. An anonymous donor matched the $2,500, bringing in over $5,000 for the organization’s spring plans, including the school visits program, Backwords zine, Fabufest, Lemur Center field trip and more. iNSIDEoUT is seeking Gold Star donors through contributions of $1,000 or more.

info: insideout180.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.