South Carolina: Party time is back in S.C.

Carolinas News Notes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Equality PAC will hold their Pink Party 2018, “Time for a Whole New Do,” on Feb. 13, 5:30 p.m., at Metropolis Salon & Dry Bar, 1218 Taylor St. to benefit the PAC and its work.

Invited speakers include Columbia Mayors Steve Benjamin and Bob Coble, and Belinda Gergel, who were all beneficiaries of past Pink Party events.

Before the establishment of the PAC by SC Equality, the Pink Party was successful in raising funds in the Midlands for fair-minded candidates, organizers shared. They also said that over a period of five years and nine events almost $50,000 was raised. Now, the Pink Party is under the umbrella of the SC Equality PAC.

“We have an opportunity to make a big difference by supporting progressive candidates during the upcoming 2018 mid-term elections and your contributions to the PAC will allow that,” the PAC said. They are currently seeking hosts and sponsors for the event. Contributions can be made out to SC Equality PAC and mailed to P.O. Box 544, Columbia, SC 29902. Write “Pink Party Sponsor/Host” on the memo line and occupation. Sponsor levels are: Big Wig, $1,000; Bee Hive, $500; Bouffant, $250; and Bangs (hosts), $100.

Tickets are $50 and are available online.

info: scequality.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.