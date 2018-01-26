Regional: Laws Rated, RUM Meeting

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: States have gotten their ‘grades’ in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation/Equality Federation State Equality Index.

State’s LGBTQ laws rated

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Human Rights Campaign Foundation, in partnership with the Equality Federation, released its fourth annual State Equity Index and has given North Carolina a high priority status in achieving basic equality.

The index assessed the status of state legislation affecting LGBTQ equality across America and placed states in one of four categories based on their pro- and anti-LGBTQ state laws.

“The state equality index makes it very clear how far North Carolina still has to go before being a truly inclusive and equitable place for LGBTQ people. While we are grateful for some positive legislation, we remain disheartened by the attacks of North Carolina’s leadership on hard-won rights of LGBTQ North Carolinians,” said Equality North Carolina Interim Executive Director Matt Hirschy. “Furthermore, deeply discriminatory legislation, such as HB142, has been written into law that restricts municipalities from passing crucial non-discrimination protections for our most vulnerable communities until 2020 and permanently restricts them from protecting transgender and non-binary people in public restrooms. As a movement, we must be cognizant of our shortcomings when it comes to protecting LGBTQ people and especially our youth here in North Carolina. As the state’s largest LGBTQ rights advocacy group, Equality NC remains committed and determined to fight tirelessly until all LGBTQ North Carolinians are protected.”

The full State Equality Index report, including detailed scorecards for every state, a comprehensive review of 2017 state legislation and a preview of the 2018 state legislative session is available online.

info: hrc.org/sei.

RUM slates meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Reconciling United Methodists – North Carolina will hold its Winter meeting on Feb. 11, 7 p.m., at Fairmont United Methodist Church, 2501 Clark Ave.

Normally scheduled for January, the organization’s decision to meet in February is to avoid wintery weather.

The meeting will begin with evening worship at the church where the Women of Faith Choir will provide music and Rev. Liz Roberts will officiate.

info: rum-nc.org.

