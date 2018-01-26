Campus Scene: Center celebrates anniversary

Carolinas News Notes

RALEIGH, N.C. — The GLBT Center at North Carolina State University will celebrate a decade of serving the LGBTQ student population on Feb. 12, 6 p.m., in the Piedmont-Mountains Ballroom, Talley Student Union.

During the celebration the center will reflect on its past and create a vision for the next decade, The Technician reported.

A historical archive exhibit of materials from the LGBTQ community, which will be on display during the event, has been compiled over the past three years as alumni, students, staff and others gather to view it and to be part of the celebration.

The center was spearheaded by Justine Hollingshead who now serves as assistant vice chancellor of the Department of Academic and Student Affairs.

In other news, Outsports reported that gay, former football player Harrison Wilkerson has found acceptance in the South and feels at home at North Carolina State University where he serves as a cheerleader.

In the self-penned piece, he shared that college sports was changing and acceptance of LGBTQ individuals is being embraced. He even commented that he has never been made to feel uncomfortable because of his sexuality.

The university had initially recruited him to play football prior to his tenure with the school.

