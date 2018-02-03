Single and queer in Charlotte? Comic Girl Coffee holding speed dating event on Valentine’s Day.

"Come make friends, maybe more."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Comic Girl Coffee is holding a queer speed dating event at its new location, 1224 Commercial Ave., Charlotte. The event will start at 7 p.m. and run through 10 p.m.

“Come make friends, maybe more. A fun way to make connections with people in the queer community,” according to the Facebook event page.

Live music will be performed by Mama, Damiyana and Lara Americo, who opened the shop after a successful crowdfunding campaign, in part in response to the city’s lack of an LGBTQ community center.

The event will also include an artist’s talk and comic workshop by Ria Aubry Taylor.

“Ria will read from xir work (and speak from xir experience) as well as engage the audience in small personal writing and drawing exercises designed to unlock the potential inherent in the comics medium,” the description explains. “This talk is designed to be both entertaining and educational, with an emphasis on giving people the skills to tell their stories in exciting new ways. All are welcome and encouraged to attend (please bring pencil and paper).”

The event is free to attend, with corsages for sale for $10 a-piece.

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.