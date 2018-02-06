Charlotte Talks discusses hate groups and hate crimes

Hate crimes are on the rise across the country

WFAE’s “Charlotte Talks” is discussing hate crimes and hate groups and how it impacts the citizens of the Queen City.

Panelists include Campus Pride’s Shane Windmeyer and attorney Mujtaba Mohammad, who is running against Joel Ford for Senate. Ford is a Democrat who ran for Charlotte mayor, positioning himself as a friend to the LGBTQ community, despite a voting record that proves the opposite.

Also joining the is Ryan Lenz, from the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Hate crimes are on the rise nationwide, and Charlotte is no exception.

Part of the conversation has included the anti-gay graffiti incident that occurred recently at Wedgewood Church, an LGBTQ-affirming house of worship in Charlotte.

Watch live below.

