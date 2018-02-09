Silly, Cheesy Pick-up Lines for Valentines Day

Dishing with Buff Faye

Are you single? Looking for love this Valentine’s Day? My husband and I have been together nearly 23 years now. It all started with him saying hello and something silly to make me laugh.

So, don’t be too shy to strike up a conversation with that beautiful babe this Valentine’s. To help you out, I scoured online and even tried my hand at this list of my favorite silly, really cheesy pick-up lines. Get’em laughing and the rest will fall into place.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I can’t rhyme but can I date you? If you were a potato, you would be a sweet one. Do you like Star Wars? Because Yoda only one for me! Are you my appendix? Because I have a funny feeling in my stomach that makes me feel like I should take you out. Are you an interior decorator? Because when I saw you, the entire room became beautiful. Is your daddy a baker? Because you’ve got some nice buns! Do you have a map? I’m getting lost in your eyes. Do you have a sunburn, or are you always this hot? I was feeling a little off today, but you definitely turned me on. I don’t have a library card, but do you mind if I check you out? Do you work at a coffeehouse? Because I like you a latte. I thought happiness started with an H. Why does mine start with U? Are you a campfire? ‘Cause you are hot and I want s’more. If I were a cat, I’d spend all nine lives with you. Are you a banana? Because I find you a-peeling. Are you Netflix? Because I could watch you for hours. I know milk does a body good, but how much have you been drinking? If I could rearrange the alphabet, I would put U and I together. I’m no Fred Flintstone, but I can make your Bedrock. Are your parents bakers? ‘Cause they sure made you a cutie pie! You’re like pizza. Even when you are bad, you’re good. I must be in a museum, because you truly are a work of art. You don’t need keys to drive me crazy. You may fall from the sky, you may fall from a tree, but the best way to fall…is in love with me. Guess what I’m wearing? The smile you gave me! I don’t know you, but I think I love you already. Here’s the key to my house, my car… Forget about Spiderman, Superman and Batman. I’ll be your man. Is your body from McDonald’s? C’ause I’m lovin’ it! My doctor says I’m lacking Vitamin U. Hey, don’t frown. You never know who could be falling in love with your smile. Are you a bank loan? Because you’ve got my interest. Did you sit in a pile of sugar? ‘Cause you have a pretty sweet ass.

The key to the heart is laughter. You can find more of these cheesy pick-up lines on the web at PickupLinesGalore.com and other websites. Remember: make them laugh, then leave the rest to Cupid and vodka! Don’t forget the smile.

DRAG TIP: Leave your phone at home or put it in your pocket. Its the ultimate turn-off to be talking with someone and see them look at their phone.

SHOUT OUTS: Exciting news! BeBe Zaharia Bonet from RuPaul’s Drag Race is coming Sunday, Feb. 18 to The Bar at 316.

About the author: Buff Faye calls the Queen City her home and performs to help save the world from Republicans (and raise money for charities). Find her at your favorite bars and hot spots. Plus don’t forget her monthly Sunday drag brunch and regular Friday night party bus. Learn more at AllBuff.com. Follow on Twitter @BuffFaye.