Expansions in STD testing ensure faster, easier linkage to care

Developments in STD testing for gonorrhea and chlamydia allow patients to learn their results faster than ever

Many within the LGBTQ community are familiar with the rapid testing platform available for HIV and syphilis testing, involving a quick finger prick and 15-20 minute wait time (for more information on testing sites in the Carolinas, see goqnotes.com/55870). New updates in the field of fast-result STD tests are now here for two of the most omnipresent and underdiagnosed STDS, gonorrhea and chlamydia.

Cepheid, a company that makes many of the non-STD-related tests already present in the hands of physicians, has released the Xpert CT/NG test that is “capable of delivering accurate results while patients are still present in the clinic,” said Dr. Edward W. Hook III, the direct of Jefferson County, Alabama’s STD Control Program. “Delays in treatment can lead to complications in about 1 in 25 infected women awaiting test results.” With the innovation of this new test, results can be returned to patients within 90 minutes, allowing for linkage to care to be immediate.

Through a quick urine or swab sample, a healthcare provider can run the test and have results back in less than an hour and a half, as opposed to multi-week wait times associated with sending off tests to labs half a state away. With diseases like gonorrhea and chlamydia on the rise but absolutely treatable, these tests open the door for quicker diagnosis and care, which can drastically reduce the complications that are too often associated with long-term undiagnosed STDs.

