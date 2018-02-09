Advocacy lessons learned from the USA’s marriage equality battle

Two books and a panel discussion

Fighting for equality and dealing with gross inequities in human society has been a hot subject from the distant past through today, and it will no doubt continue far into the future. Over the centuries, many societal inequities have been addressed when the adversely impacted parties advocated for their own rights working with fair-minded allies. Here in the USA, we abolished slavery followed by the long and continuing journey for racial equality. We have seen that same gradual change with our female population starting with our granting them the right to vote, continuing to address workplace equality, moving on now to tackling the unfortunate prevalence of sexual harassment. (See links to other related articles on these issues at the bottom on this article.)

And now one of the most stunning movements in modern American history has culminated in the Supreme Court granting marriage equality for same-gender couples across all 50 states, about a half century after “homosexuality” was removed from the American Psychiatric Association’s classification of mental disorders. Given how long some equality battles have taken, this progress is extraordinary!

Two recent books explore on how engaged volunteers had tremendous impact in this marriage equality victory; they will be featured at a panel discussion at Quail Ridge Books, North Hills, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Rd., in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.

The panel discussion, moderated by Tracy Hollister with David Collins, Mark Phariss and Vic Holmes, will examine the role volunteers and plaintiffs played in winning the right to marry for same-sex couples years before most thought possible. And how can the lessons they learned be applied to other LGBTQ causes?

Tracy Hollister, longtime advocate and Marriage Equality USA staffer, will share her own and others’ testimonies from “The People’s Victory: Stories from the Front Lines in the Fight for Marriage Equality” on how volunteers made a difference. “The People’s Victory” is an inspirational roadmap for anyone who has felt passionate about an issue, but has questioned whether one person’s contribution can make a difference.

David Collins, author of “Accidental Activists: Mark Phariss, Vic Holmes, and Their Fight for Marriage Equality in Texas,” will join with the subjects of his book, Mark Phariss and Vic Holmes, to tell of love too-long denied recognition and the emotional pain that led them to sue Texas for the right to marry. Indeed, Mark Phariss and Vic Holmes were surprised to be thrown into the limelight (hence the term “accidental activists”), being schooled by cultural messages that being gay would come at an extreme cost, include loss of family and friends, threats involving housing and job security and even threats of physical violence.

This event is co-hosted by the Raleigh Business and Professional Network, Human Rights Campaign Triangle, Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays Triangle, Equality North Carolina and the LGBT Center of Raleigh.

Do consider attending this panel discussion and/or obtaining these two books. As well as being inspired by this change for equality in America, readers may learn several lessons that can be applied to the social or justice issues in one’s life.

For those who would like to invite Hollister and Collins to come to local bookstores, universities or employee resource groups, email Hollister at hollister.tracy@gmail.com and Collins at oldprof40@gmail.com.

• • • • •

Some previous articles about race and gender social issues:

• “Sexism, Racism and the Dynamics of Power”

I examine the power dynamic as critical when we discuss the societal and workplace issues of sexism, sexual harassment and racism.

bit.ly/2ExWsyR.

• “Five Provocative Recommendations to Address Sexual Harassment” (in the workplace)

The latest fiasco with Harvey Weinstein followed by the “me too” social media campaign has raised the visibility of sexual harassment and predators. As an HR professional, I am very disconcerted about abuse in the workplace and wrote this article in response.

bit.ly/2GIZ6CE.

• “Divided We Stand — Racism in America from Jamestown to Trump”

Reviews and summarizes a book by David R. Morse that chronicles the many forms of racism present within the U.S. from the founding days up to current times.

bit.ly/2nDdymO.

• “Facing the Truth — Racism Still Persists in the USA.”

Though a good number of white people believe that the racial discrimination of the past is eradicated, the black community for the most part, as well as statistical realities, would indicate otherwise.

bit.ly/2BQomDd.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Stan Kimer is the owner of TotalEngagement Consulting by Kimer and has published “A 2015 More Comprehensive Outline on Human Resources Support for Transgender Employees” which can be found online at workforcediversitynetwork.com/res_articles_ ComprehensiveOutlineHumanResourcesSupportTransgenderEmployees_ kimer.aspx. He can be reached at stan@totalengagementconsulting.com.