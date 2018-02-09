Charlotte: Church Help, Williamson Honored, Hildreth Bid, Band Concert, Condom Couture, New Pastor, Long Tribute

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Community members came to the rescue to help Wedgewood Church with repairs and grounds work after vandals damaged the property.

Community lends hand to church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An overwhelming outpouring was shown to Wedgewood Church after vandals damaged the rainbow front doors to the building with grafiti saying “Fags Are Piedofhiles.”

Friends and supporters of Wedgewood came together on Feb. 3 for a service and painting event.

Those who gathered were welcomed by Co-Pastor Rev. Malu Fairley-Collins who explained the purpose of the event. Rabbi Dusty Klass, associate rabbi at Temple Beth El led the group in an interfaith prayer. Songs were performed during the ceremony. And, several clergy members, including Co-Pastor Rev. Dr. Chris Ayers and Rev. April Smith, along with Patrick Schober (Myers Park Baptist Church) explained the opportunities available for the day’s activities. Volunteers sanded the front doors and heard plans for the future painting of them, painted a canvas, mulched the landscape and painted the river rocks on the grounds. Rev. Fairley-Collins delivered a recommitment for justice for LGBTQ people and blessing.

Supplies were donated by Sherwin Williams/Eric Di Croce, Jasper Blue, and Hensons’ Inc. along with a video surveillance and recording system. Additionally, the church GoFundMe raised its goal amount in one day.

Additional contributions can be made via check to Wedgewood Church and mailed to 4800 Wedgewood Dr., Charlotte, NC 28210 or online at the church website.

info: wedgewoodchurch.com.

Church presents Williamson event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — St. John’s Baptist Church, 300 Hawthorne Ln., will hold a sermon and book reading with George Williamson entitled “Born in Sin, Upended in Grace,” at 10:30 a.m.

In a moment of spontaneous adventure while in college, Williamson joined a group of fellow Wake Forest University students who joined the Greensboro, N.C. sit-in movement, the first whites to do so, and this before “sit-in” was even a word. His college mentor, Mac Bryan, bailed him out, introduced him to the words “civil disobedience” and launched him into a lifetime of addressing the U.S.’s racial history.

Afterward he became highly aware of corruption, the threat of nuclear weapons and U.S. warmongering habits and “imperial impulses.” He also saw the inherited and reinforced patterns not just of sexual discrimination, but also misogyny, followed by an increasingly “prophetic engagement with the forces of homophobia” (especially within the church) and “devoted pastoral presence within the LGBTQ community.”

Lunch will be offered for $10 per person between worship and the book reading. Email Jacquelyn McAbee at jmcabee@sjcharlotte.org to make a reservation for lunch. Those who do not want lunch can join the conversation without making a reservation.

info: stjohnsbaptistchurch.org.

Hildreth kicks off campaign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Community activist and MeckPAC board chair Jamie Hildreth has announced his bid for a County Commission seat and will hold a reception and fundraising event on Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m., at The Morehead Inn, 1122 E. Morehead St.

Contribution levels are $1,500, host; $1,000, co-host; $500, patron; $250, supporter; and $100, friend.

Suggested individual tickets are $50 and young professionals are $25 and are available online at act.myngp.com.

info: facebook.com/voteJamieHildreth.

Band hosts concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Pride Band kicks off their 2018 season on Feb. 24, 5 p.m., at Myers Park Baptist Church, Heaton Hall, 1900 Queens Rd., with “Con Spirito” featuring works by Dimitri Shostakovich, Aaron Copland, Frank Ticheli, Samuel Hazo and Richard Rodgers.

Tickerts are $15 and are available online or at the door.

info: charlotteprideband.org.

Condoms hit the runway

CHARLOTTE, N.C — The annual Condom Couture runway fashion show will be held on Feb. 24, 7 p.m., at The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd.

The event features 20 local designers who use condoms to create fashionable, wearable art that promotes safe sex. Proceeds go to benefit Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

Radio personality Ramona Holloway will serve as host.

Designers are Leah Mulligan Cabinum, Edith Covarrubias, Cathay Dawkins, Edelweiss De Guzman, Buff Faye, FROCK Shop/Caroline Cook, Sara Johnson, Merissa Jones, Amberle Linnea, Rocio Llusca, Teddy Manywounds, Corey/Taylor/Shannon McGovern, MissyPunkVintage/Missy Beach and Jocelyn Logan, MyMarlow/Hunter Andrews, Bree Stallings & Robin Sexton Stallings, Kat Sweet, Keisha Thrift, TuxedoKat Productions/Kat Wyllie, Nicci Wiggins and Yarn Work NC/Sarah Terry Argabrite.

Tickets are $30 for general admission and standing room only and VIP tickets range from $150-$3,000 depending upon sponsorship level selected, and are available online. The event sells out fast, so order tickets quickly.

info: condomcoutureclt.com. ppsat.org.

Church welcomes new pastor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Metropolitan Community Church Charlotte welcomes its new clergy member Rev. Todd Goewey as he takes the pulpit on March 4 for worship services at 10:45 a.m. at 7121 Orr Rd.

In other news, longtime community member Ed DePasquale has been in the hospital after a fall in his new apartment and is now in rehab. On Feb. 15, DePasquale will celebrate his birthday and the community is encouraged to send him birthday cards to lift his spirits. Send them to 6000 Park Dr. South #243, Charlotte, NC 28270.

info: mymcccharlotte.org.

Blumenthal to mount Long tribute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blumenthal Performing Arts has announced that a musical tribute to the Carolinas’ own William Ivey Long will be held on Feb. 24, 8 p.m., at the Knight Theatre, 430 S. Tryon St.

The Tony-award winning costume designer and Broadway icon will be honored with an array of original music featuring the talents of Christine Ebersole, Andy Karl, Laura Osnes and BeBe Winans. York, S.C. native Charles Randolph-Wright will direct the production along with David Dabbon who serves as musical director, arranger and conductor.

In addition to onstage stars, others will send their greetings and admiration by video during the evening’s show.

Long’s work has earned 15 Tony Award nominations and six Tony Awards for Best Costume Design. He won a Drama Desk Award and was nominated for an Emmy for his work on “GREASE Live!” broadcast on Fox TV. He re-imagined designs for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” also for FOX, dressed Mick Jagger for The Rolling Stones tour “Steel Wheels” and designed for dance legends like Twyla Tharp and the NY City Ballet.

Among the Broadway shows designed by Mr. Long are: “The Producers,” “Hairspray,” “Chicago,” “Cabaret,” “Cinderella,” “Crazy for You,” “Guys and Dolls,” “La Cage aux Folles,” “9 to 5,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Nine,” “On the Twentieth,” “Bullets Over Broadway” and “Grey Gardens.”

“This is a signature event in our 25th Anniversary Season year of celebration. Our theater fans have loved William’s designs in so many Broadway shows, whether in New York, Charlotte or around the world,” said Blumenthal President/CEO Tom Gabbard. “Beyond his artistry, we are also celebrating the achievements of ‘one of our own’ who grew up in Rock Hill, S.C. His family has deep roots in our community and were beloved arts leaders. That’s an inspiring story to our kids today who are dreaming of what their futures might be.”

The gala musical tribute will feature performances by local high school students who participate in the Blumenthal Performing Arts High School Musical Theater Awards (also known as the Blumeys), including 2017 Blumey Awards Best Actress and Jimmy Awards Best Dancer winner Anna Hertel.

An exhibit of Long’s work is currently on display at the Mint Museum at the Levine Center for the Arts, 500 S. Tryon St., in Charlotte, N.C.

Tickets begin at $25 and are available online. A $15 advance and night of Student Rush is also offered at blumenthalarts.org/rush.

info: blumenthalarts.org.

