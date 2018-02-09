Triad: Museum seeks staff

Carolinas News Notes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Elsewhere, located at 606 S. Elm St., is seeking a communications manager for its organization with a start date in April.

The position calls for someone to collaborate with a team of arts administrators and interns in the promotion and documentation of the public museum and international residency.

This job will require regular management of promotion, website, social media, audio/visual documentation and design. Candidates must be comfortable with and have experience with: web and social media platforms; Adobe software applications; audio/visual equipment; MailChimp; and video/audio editing software as a plus (FCPX, Premiere, Audacity).

Ideal candidates should be highly detail-oriented, focused on communications writing, design and dissemination of information in an arts-based non-profit setting. They should also be personally outgoing and thrive in a very collaborative and often public work environment, as well as comfortable managing multiple deadlines with intern support. It is suggested that applicants have have two or more years communications field experience suggested.

For more information on the job description and how to submit a resume and cover letter, visit goelsewhere.org/opportunities.

info: goelsewhere.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.