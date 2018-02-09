Triangle: ‘Bent,’ Chorus Kickoff, Methodists Convene, Mayoral at RBPN, Red Ribbon Ball

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The Justice Theatre Project begins its run of ‘Bent’ at Umstead Park United Church Of Christ.

‘Bent’ in production

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Justice Theatre Project begins its run of “Bent” on Feb. 9 at Umstead Park United Church Of Christ, 8208 Brownleigh Dr. The production, which takes place in 1934 Berlin, Germany on the eve of the Nazi incursion, tells the story of two gay men during the early days of the Holocaust. It is a lesson in history, a cautionary tale and a tragic love story about the Third Reich’s persecution of gays and the pink triangle, a sewn-on badge of shame for gay men in the Nazi concentration camps.

Written by Martin Sherman and directed by Joel Rainey, the play features Sean Wellington as Max, Brent Blakesly as Rudy, Justin Johnson as Horst, Michael Lester as Greta, Mac McCord as Uncle Freddie and Gus Allen as Wolfe.

Community discussions and events during the performance run include: Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m., and free meet the cast and opening night reception in the lobby after the show; Feb. 10, 2 p.m., and free childcare provided by SeedArtShare (reservations required); Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., with 6:30 p.m. pre-show discussion by Stan Kimer, “Inclusion in the Workplace” using humor, communication and employee development; Feb. 11, 3 p.m., $15 admission day; Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., with pre-show discussion at 6:30 p.m. by Sara Thompson, “Germany Then and Now. Transparency and Treatment of Others;” and Feb. 18, 3 p.m., with audio description for the visually impaired and visually impaired patron and driver admitted free with reservations.

During intermission at select shows advocates will staff tables featuring a non-profit agency that will share their story and inspire the audience. Each group will be given approximately five minutes at the end of the extended intermission to address the audience and promote the work being done by their non-profit.

Tickets are $22/adults, $17/seniors and military, $15/groups and students and are available online.

Prior to the theatre run, a “Bent” film showing and a “The Pink Triangle” discussions were held.

info: thejusticetheatreproject.org.

Chorus kicks off Spring season

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Triangle Gay Men’s Chorus is engaged in its open rehearsal period, which began on Feb. 6, and encourages self-identified male singers of all sexual orientations to attend.

Rehearsals begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays throughout February at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, 1801 Hillsborough St. New singers can join at any time during the month. Auditions are not required to join the chorus. However, singers must be prepared to undergo a voice placement exercise with the artistic director.

The Spring season consists of an annual spring concert, various community appearances like Out! Raleigh 2018, and an international performance at Unison Festival 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

In addition to singers, the chorus is also seeking non-singing volunteers to help with concert publicity, concert administration and social media.

Email Ken Drayton at president@tgmchorus.org or Tyrese Howard at communications@tgmchorus.org to learn more.

info: tgmchorus.org.

Methodists convene for ‘conversation’

WILSON, N.C. — Reconciling Ministries Network will hold a pancake dinner and panel discussion with LGBTQ church members on Feb.. 13, 6:30 p.m., at West Nash United Methodist Church, 2200 Nash St.

LGBTQ individuals will share their stories on life in the United Methodist Church which will focus on the theme “Inclusive Conversation — Have We Listened?” It speaks to church members who have talked, debated and argued, threatened separation and prayed for unity, as well as formed groups, commissions and associations. But have those involved listened?

The event is sponsored by the North Carolina Conference Board of Church and Society and dinner is provided as part of Shrove Tuesday. Registration is required. Visit bit.ly/2FMkhSR to reserve a seat.

info: rum-nc.org.

Network welcomes Carrboro mayor

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Business and Professional Network will welcome Carrboro, N.C. Mayor Lydia Lavelle at its meeting on Feb. 14, 6 p.m., at 18 Seaboard Restaurant, 18 Seaboard Ave. #100.

Lavelle will share news and information about her town and about its advocacy at a local level for LGBTQ rights. Her discussion revolves around state and national politics, informed by her scholarship as a law professor at North Carolina Central University.

Dinner reservations are available online at bit.ly/2E3AmYh.

info: raleighnetwork.org.

Ball benefit upcoming

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Red Ribbon Ball 2018 to benefit the Alliance of AIDS Services – Carolina, will be held on Feb. 17, 8 p.m., at Stockroom at 230, 230 Fayetteville St.

The event includes served hors d’oeuvres, coffee and dessert bar, wines and beers and dance music by DJ Fred. A special performance by Sidecar Social Club will add to the “elegant evening.”

Creative semi-formal and formal attire is suggested.

Tickets are $75/general admission and $100/Friends of the Alliance VIP and are available online at bit.ly/2nBSC0e.

info: aas-c.org.

