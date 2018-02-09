South Carolina: ASO nets grant for van

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The Elton John AIDS Foundation was awarded Lowcountry AIDS Services with a grant which the organization will be using to secure and outfit a mobile HIV testing and outreach van.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Elton John AIDS Foundation has awarded Lowcountry AIDS Services with a $50,000 grant which the organization will be using to secure and outfit a mobile HIV testing and outreach van that will provide a secure and confidential testing space, along with a temperature-controlled environment in which to maintain the effectiveness of testing units.

The new testing van furthers that mission for the tri-county area. In 2017, Lowcountry embarked upon the initial phase of expanded testing, outreach and HIV prevention education to rural areas of Dorchester and Berkeley Counties, as well as targeted high-risk communities in Charleston County.

With the addition of the mobile testing van, Lowcountry expects to test 500 individuals in addition to the 250 already served. If someone tests positive, they will be able to immediately receive links to a medical case management team.

The van will also be used to hand out free condoms, safer sex information and increased access to PrEP, among other uses. Target date for its roll -ut is by the end of the first quarter.

info: aids-services.com.

