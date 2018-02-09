Regional: Rosendahl Post, Test-a-Thon

Carolinas News Notes

Rosendahl gets state appointment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time Out Youth Center (TOY) and Equality North Carolina (ENC) announced that Dr. Todd Rosendahl, ENC and TOY joint director of youth policy, has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina Youth Advisory Council.

The State Youth Council is comprised of youth and adults working with local government agencies to address the needs of their local peers. Rosendahl will be a critical part in ensuring the success of the council by organizing programs and projects for participating youth to enhance their communities and the well-being of other youth.

“Equality NC is elated that Todd has been appointed to the State Youth Advisory Council by Governor Roy Cooper,” said ENC Interim Executive Director Matt Hirschy. “It is so important to have LGBTQ representation on the State’s Youth Advisory Council to ensure that youth participating in the program can live their true selves without fear of discrimination. Todd’s extensive experience and knowledge will be a valuable addition to the Youth Advisory Council.”

“We are so proud of Todd’s appointment to the State Youth Advisory Council,” said TOY Executive Director Rodney Tucker. “His dedication to the Charlotte region has made a profound impact to protect and save the lives of LGBTQ youth.”

info: timeoutyouth.org. equalitync.org.

Orgs host testing events across state

CHARLOTTE/DURHAM/GREENSBORO/BURLINGTON, N.C. — Triangle Empowerment Center and Duke Health are holding their “Warmth from the Heart” Test-a-thon in the Queen City, the Triad and the Triangle areas through Feb. 10.

The event is being held in celebration of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Week. They are partnering with Gilead, Alliance of AIDS Services – Carolina, Orange County Health Department, Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency, ACRA, AIDS United, American Sexual Health Association, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Cone Health/Alamance Cares, PowerHouse Project, NC AIDS Action Network and others to encourage individuals to get free, confidential HIV testing.

On Feb. 7, testing was held in Durham and Charlotte. On Feb. 9, testing will be held from 12-2 p.m. at Wellness City, 401 Lakewood Ave., in Durham, N.C. and from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at D. Brown Park, 1200 Dorothy Brown St., in Greensboro, N.C. On Feb. 10 from 2-6 p.m., testing will be offered at Apostle Outreach Center, 113 E. Webb Ave., in Burlington, N.C.

For more information, call 800-806-3558 or email triangleempowermentcenter@yahoo.com.

info: triempowerment.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.