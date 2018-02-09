U.S./World: Moretz film nets Sundance top jury honors

Beyond the Carolinas

PARK CITY, Utah — “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” received the 2018 Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Award on Jan. 22. It stars Chloe Grace Moretz in the lead role.

The film focuses on a 12-year-old Montana teenage girl who is sent to a conversion center, The Associated Press reported. It was adapted from an Emily M. Danforth novel and takes place in the early 1990s.

The teen’s conservative aunt and grandmother come to live with her after the death of her parents in a car crash. Subsequently, she develops a relationship with her best friend.

In accepting the award, Moretz dedicated it to victims of LGBTQ sexual conversion therapy.

Variety’s review said that it was a “shame neither the book nor the movie existed back then. . That was before Ellen DeGeneres professed, ‘Yep, I’m Gay,’ on the cover of Time magazine (1997), before a weekly sitcom called ‘Will & Grace’ brought an openly gay character into primetime (1998), and of course, long before same-sex couples won the right to get married in all 50 states (2015). In the early ’90s, it was not a good idea to double-date to the school formal, then wind up making out with the prom queen in the back seat of your boyfriend’s car.”

However, The Guardian shared that in the introduction of the film at Sundance, its director Desiree Akhavan said “there were no queer John Hughes films when [she] was growing up.” The publication also said that the film would be a “panacea for gay kids for years to come, so for that our prayers have been answered,” in their review coverage. The writer also said that it was the “best thing she’s done” when dissecting Moretz’s performance.

Co-stars in the film are John Gallagher Jr., Forrest Goodluck, Jennifer Ehle, Sasha Lane, Emily Skeggs, Owen Campbell, Quinn Shephard and Melanie Ehrlich.

