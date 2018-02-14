City of Charlotte to host virtual town hall on domestic violence

Intimate partner violence occurs at equal or greater rates in the LGBTQ community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte will host a virtual town hall on domestic violence, also known as intimate partner violence, on Feb. 14.

Of the 85 homicide cases in Charlotte last year, 21 of those, or just under a quarter, were domestic related. This year, there have already been a number of domestic violence related murders.

“So, to the victims, please give us the opportunity to save your life,” said Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney at a press conference last month.

Charlotte Councilmember Braxton Winston will host the Facebook live event, to take place at noon. It will be hosted on the city’s Facebook page, at Facebook.com/CLTgov.

Winston and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles appeared in a promotional video for the event, showing the extent to which the city hopes to get the word out about it.

“When we think about this, when we’re calling our police officers, it’s too late,” Lyles says in the video. “What we’ve got to do, is figure out what we can do to prevent this from happening. How can we walk in the shoes of the man or woman that’s coming forward, and what can you do to help us walk in those shoes so that we can provide prevention services instead of reacting to what we have occurring.”

“So join us on Valentine’s Day at noon on Facebook Live as we bring members of CMPD, the District Attorney’s Office, Safe Alliance, and other stakeholders that deal with this very important problem that we have in our city,” adds Councilmember Winston. “Get your questions answered and get the information that you need to help yourself and others in our community.”

Join us on Feb. 14 at noon for a Facebook Live discussion on intimate partner violence and its impact on the #CLT community. @CLTMayor @BraxtonWinston https://t.co/pPuLxCYMLe pic.twitter.com/kVIWdJb3vR — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) February 13, 2018

Studies show that intimate partner violence, or domestic abuse, occurs at the same or greater rates among the LGBTQ community as it does for their cisgender, heterosexual counterparts.

UPDATE: The town hall can be viewed below.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.